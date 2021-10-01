News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Celina and Morsy to miss Shrewsbury game due to call-ups

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 4:42 PM October 1, 2021   
Bersant Celina ahead of the game.

Bersant Celina has been capped 29 times by Kosovo. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town attacker Bersant Celina has been named in Kosovo's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Kosovo travel to face Sweden on Saturday, October 9 before hosting Georgia on Tuesday, October 12.

It means the Dijon loanee will miss the Blues' Papa John’s Trophy game at Gillingham next Tuesday as well the League One home clash against Shrewsbury next Saturday.

Town skipper Sam Morsy will also miss those games having been called up by Egypt for their World Cup qualifiers against Libya on October 8 (home) and October 11 (away).

Macauley Bonne has, surprisingly, been left out of the Zimbabwe squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Ghana though. 

League One clubs have the option to postpone fixtures if three or more of their first team players are away on international duty. 

Armando Dobra has been named in the Albania U21 squad, but he is currently on loan at Colchester United for the season.

Most Read

  1. 1 New location for Netflix production as road closed for further filming
  2. 2 Two arrested after serious incident as petrol station cordoned off
  3. 3 Alternative theories on Corrie McKeague disappearance in police statement
  1. 4 'I told Cooky six weeks ago he will get it right... bring it on' - Stanley boss on battle with friend Cook
  2. 5 Telegram sent by Dolly Parton after visit to Suffolk hotel discovered
  3. 6 Suffolk 007 lookalike fears work will dry up as Daniel Craig retires
  4. 7 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
  5. 8 Air ambulance called as boy, 11, suffers serious leg injuries in collision
  6. 9 Honey + Harvey founder launches new bakery and café 
  7. 10 Unruly Pig named Best Pub for Food at the Great British Pub Awards 2021
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Live

Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Film crews have been spotted in Lavenham

Suffolk Live

Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Janoi Donacien and Macauley Bonne celebrate.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Opinion

Five observations following Ipswich Town's 6-0 win against Doncaster

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon