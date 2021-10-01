Celina and Morsy to miss Shrewsbury game due to call-ups
- Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller
Ipswich Town attacker Bersant Celina has been named in Kosovo's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Kosovo travel to face Sweden on Saturday, October 9 before hosting Georgia on Tuesday, October 12.
It means the Dijon loanee will miss the Blues' Papa John’s Trophy game at Gillingham next Tuesday as well the League One home clash against Shrewsbury next Saturday.
Town skipper Sam Morsy will also miss those games having been called up by Egypt for their World Cup qualifiers against Libya on October 8 (home) and October 11 (away).
Macauley Bonne has, surprisingly, been left out of the Zimbabwe squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Ghana though.
League One clubs have the option to postpone fixtures if three or more of their first team players are away on international duty.
Armando Dobra has been named in the Albania U21 squad, but he is currently on loan at Colchester United for the season.
