Top displays, brilliant goals and one big villain - handing out awards for August

Expert opinion

Ipswich Town sit second in League One after an excellent August. Andy Warren hands out his awards following the opening month of the season.

Player of the month

The Town squad is littered with players who have had great months – that's why they’re unbeaten in the league and second in the table.

But I would say there are three real candidates for this award.

Christian Walton is the best goalkeeper in this division and has made vital intervention to secure wins at Forest Green and Burton, as well as being a calming presence in each of his other appearances.

Sam Morsy has led from the front and brought drive, bite and discipline to this Town side, while contributing two goals of his own. Is he the best midfielder in the league? Quite possibly.

Marcus Harness has enjoyed an excellent first month as an Ipswich player

Marcus Harness has five Ipswich goals in eight appearances, a tally which we well know should also include a goal to secure victory against Barnsley.

His start to life at Ipswich has been spectacular, with his influence on games growing as the month went on. To see a player slip into the Ipswich way of doing things so easily is great to see.

That’s why Harness is my player-of-the-month for August.

Goal of the month

Ipswich Town scored 18 goals in their eight August games, so there are plenty to choose from for this most prestigious of awards.

Here are a few of my contenders.

Conor Chaplin’s in there twice, firstly for finishing an excellent team goal against MK Dons before curling home a sumptuous free-kick against Barnsley. His strike at Shrewsbury wasn't bad either.

Sam Morsy scored an excellent goal against Forest Green

Skipper Morsy has to be in there for his curling effort against Forest Green and there’s also Tyreece John-Jules' solo effort at Shrewsbury. Harness has produced some superb, driven, finishes as well.

But I’m going to give it Morsy, just. The build-up to it was nice, with the skipper involved in an intricate move on halfway before the Blues drove forward, putting the captain in space to shoot from outside the box.

His curling effort was a beauty.

Unsung hero

This might be cheating a little, given he has been ‘sung’ to a fair level. But there have been so many positive contributions this month.

But Lee Evans gets my vote here.

He’s really important to this team, and the way Kieran McKenna has the side playing means he is able to take up a position in front of the back four, pick up possession and use the ball.

Lee Evans scored Town's first goal of the season against Bolton

When he’s able to move it quickly, he’s a real threat in possession for Ipswich as he switches play wide or pops it past the opposition pressure and into the path of Morsy.

He can break up play, too, while also showing how well he reads the game by recycling possession time and time again in the final half hour at Forest Green.

He scored a good goal against Bolton and at times has been dangerous with set pieces.

Janoi Donacien and Chaplin were also under consideration here, as well as Tyreece John-Jules and Greg Leigh, but Evans gets the gong.

Colchester knocked Ipswich Town of the Carabao Cup

Miserable moment

For all the positives, there also has to be some kind of negative.

And August’s real negative came in the Carabao Cup, when another miserable night saw the Blues once again knocked out of the competition by a League Two club. This time it was a Colchester side led by former skipper Luke Chambers and including ex-Blue Cole Skuse.

It was a story we’d read many times before, as a much-changed team dominated but couldn’t score against a lower-league side who did manage the find the net and could hold their lead.

For all the positivity throughout the summer and in the first two league games, prior to the clash with the U’s, it was hard not to feel like it was Groundhog Day. The more things change, they more they stay the same. That kind of thing.

Thankfully, though, Ipswich have quickly put the loss behind them and it’s firmly in the rear-view mirror.

Leif Davis has grown into life at Ipswich Town

Biggest climber

This award goes to the player whose stock has risen the most during August.

My first recipient is Leif Davis, a player who arrived with strong stock, given he cost £1million, but has grown into an Ipswich player during his first month.

His debut was tough, as he gave away a penalty against Bolton, having come into the side just a few days after returning from Australia with Leeds, but he has improved with every game.

He’s a vital part of this Ipswich team now, giving it balance it’s never really had under McKenna.

Davis is quick, strong, can cross the ball and is beginning to threaten the opposition goal.

He looks a good signing.

Ipswich Town's Rekeem Harper has signed for Exeter City for the rest of the season on loan

Biggest faller

There are risers and there are fallers, albeit there aren’t too many in the second of those boats, given Town’s excellent start to the campaign.

So it’s difficult to pick one.

Kyle Edwards hasn’t been involved much during August while Freddie Ladapo’s run without a goal at the start of his Ipswich career led to plenty of questions. Both men, though, started to climb again thanks to their performances against Northampton.

But the recipient of this ‘award’ in month one is Rekeem Harper, a player who was on the fringes of McKenna’s thinking even before the slackest of passes which cost Ipswich dear against Colchester.

He was soon loaned out to Exeter, where he will need to rebuild away from Portman Road.

Where his Town career goes from here remains to be seen.

Kieran McKenna slammed referee Stephen Martin's performance after the game.

Villain of the month

There’s only one candidate here.

Step forward Stephen Martin, who was of course the man who disallowed Harness’s perfectly good goal against Barnsley. Had it stood, as it should have done, Ipswich would undoubtedly have gone on to win.

Town boss McKenna let him know exactly what he thought after the game.

Don’t expect to see the Staffordshire official in charge of a game at Portman Road any time soon.

Conor Chaplin celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead.

Quote of the month

I really like Chaplin for a few reasons.

On the pitch, he’s a hard worker who you always feel has a goal in him, especially if presented with a chance to shoot from somewhere around the edge of the penalty area.

Off it, he’s settled into life at Ipswich really well and represents the club in the community with pride.

He’s always good value in an interview, too.

I particularly enjoyed his conversation with BBC Suffolk after his excellent free-kick goal in the Barnsley game, when he was asked about his decision to celebrate scoring against his former club.

“The football club in general doesn’t have loyalty,” he said. “I was really motivated and happy to score against them for that reason.”

Calm and honest. I like that.



