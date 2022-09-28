Winners and losers from an up-and-down month - Town's September awards

Expert opinion

Ipswich Town are second in League One at the end of September - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town have ended September second in League One and with one foot in the next round of the Papa John's Trophy. Here, Andy Warren hands out his month awards.

Player of the month – Conor Chaplin

Town attacker Conor Chaplin was voted League One’s best player for August by supporters recently.

But I would argue he had an even better September. Certainly the first half of it, anyway.

Conor Chaplin is Town's top scorer - Credit: Ross Halls

He scored Town’s first three goals of the month, coming off the bench at Accrington and turning the game on its head as the Blues managed to turn a game heading towards a draw into three vital points.

Then, in Ipswich’s next game, he was on hand to lash in a pinpoint shot to finish a team move which opened the scoring against Bristol Rovers.

There have been plenty of players who have had very good months, Christian Walton and Leif Davis perhaps at the head of the list, but for me the award goes to Chaplin.

Had Cameron Burgess not suffered a nasty injury in the second game of September, ending his month, I feel like he would probably have taken the prize. He was in excellent form.

Goal of the month – Conor Chaplin v Bristol Rovers

This one came down to a two-way battle.

I’ve already mentioned Chaplin’s goal against Rovers, with the attacker finishing brilliantly to find the net.

But it’s the build-up which made it so good, as Morsy waited patiently on the edge of the area before playing a nice one-two with Harness and then pulling back for Chaplin.

Chaplin celebrates his goal against Bristol Rovers - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Then there’s Kayden Jackson’s strike against Sheffield Wednesday. The finish itself was brilliant as the attacker fired home with power, whip and precision.

The build-up, which involved a marauding George Edmundson run following by a Wednesday tackle and a kind break, was a little fortuitous, though.

That’s why Chaplin gets it.

Unsung hero – Luke Woolfenden

Luke Woolfenden was the success story of Kieran McKenna’s first six months in charge of Town, quickly becoming a central figure under the former Manchester United assistant.

But it’s taken him a little while to get up to speed at the start of the new season.

In September, though, he has quietly ramped up his performances to something close to the high levels he set himself last season.

Good news.

Luke Woolfenden has been a solid performer of late - Credit: Ross Halls

Miserable moment – Michael Smith’s Hillsborough equaliser

No doubting the miserable moment of the month.

Town were 2-0 up and in control at Hillsborough, only for George Byers and then Michael Smith to score and peg Kieran McKenna’s men back in a game which ended in a draw.

The equaliser, scored by Smith, was particularly miserable given it was quite clearly offside.

Tough to take.

Leif Davis has improved with nearly every game at Town - Credit: Ross Halls

Biggest climber- Leif Davis

This award goes to the player whose stock has risen the most during the course of the month.

And we have a repeat winner, with Davis claiming the prize for the second month in a row.

He’s continued to build on an increasingly promising August and has kept on going in September, becoming firmly part of the Ipswich Town core.

Davis is the pick of the summer signings for me. An excellent addition.

He can’t win this award next month, though. No hat-tricks allowed.

Wes Burns hasn't hit the heights of last season yet - Credit: Ross Halls

Biggest faller – Wes Burns

For every riser, there’s a faller.

Had we been running these monthly awards last season, Wes Burns would have claimed so many of them.

But he’s not hit those heights yet this season. We know he has real quality and, when not away with Wales, he still plays a very important role in this Ipswich side given how naturally he links with Janoi Donacien and Chaplin.

But he certainly has more gears to find.

Villain of the month – Sheffield Wednesday fans

A group award, here.

There was real danger Town’s game at Hillsborough could have been abandoned, as various objects poured onto the pitch from the three stands housing home supporters, unhappy after Town had doubled their lead.

Referee Peter Wright brought both managers together and explained just how possible a suspension of play might be, while supporters were told to stop on the stadium PA system.

A minority, yes - it's very important to remember that. But it wasn’t nice to see.

Many Wednesday fans headed to the exits at 2-0 down, with more than 20 minutes still remaining, but those who stayed witnessed a solid comeback from their team as they claimed a point.

Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin at Accrington - Credit: Ross Halls

Quote of the month – Conor Chaplin

The record books show Conor Chaplin scored twice for Ipswich Town at Accrington – but he had to work hard to claim them.

There was certainly some doubt about who scored the second, which found the net thanks to a deflection, with Chaplin calling in some evidence to please his case after the game.

Here’s how his phone exchange with Wes Burns went;

Chaplin: “Wes, I’ve got the journalists in front of me so say who the second goal scorer was, please?”

Burns: “It took a nick off my chest – it's a Burns goal, second of the season, see ya.”

Chaplin: “Wesley, tell them please.”

Burns: “I’ve seen the replay back, it’s taken a nick.”

Chaplin: “I’m going to show them a recording from inside the dressing room in a minute...”

Burns: “It was definitely Chaplin’s goal. Definitely Chaplin’s.”

Chaplin: “Have a good one, mate. Love you.”

In the end, it rightfully went down as a Chaplin goal.

Christian Walton so very nearly scored a dramatic goal at Plymouth - Credit: Ross Halls

Moment of the month – Christian Walton header at Plymouth

This one’s a case of what might have been.

Christian Walton’s header at Plymouth was brilliant, like he’s been working on it in training, and was so close to the most unlikely of equalisers.

The scenes in the away end, and the thousands of sofas from which Sunday’s game was being watched from, would have been incredible.

Ipswich Town award winners, 2022/23

