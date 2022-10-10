Chirewa, Siziba and Curtis net in Town U21s win

News

Tawanda Chirewa, Zanda Siziba and Harley Curtis all found the net as Ipswich Town’s Under 21s beat Charlton Athletic 3-1 this afternoon.

The young Blues, managed by John McGreal, were on the attack early at Dartford’s Princes Park and tested the Charlton goalkeeper through Matt Ward, before Chirewa opened the scoring on 20 minutes as the young attacker curled in from the edge of the area.

The lead only lasted four minutes, though, as Charlton’s Jason Adigun fired home with the help of a deflection, having run at the Town defence.

The Blues were back in front before the break, though, with Siziba firing into the roof of the net before the lead was almost stretched to 3-1, as Lucas Ness deflected Tommy Hughes’ cross onto the frame of his own goal.

Curtis did find Town’s third, just a few minutes into the second half, before the visitors saw out the victory well.

The victory moves Town to within a point of Charlton, who sit third in the Professional Development League Two table.

Ipswich Town: Williamson, Agbaje (C), Hudson, Humphreys (Alexander 62'), Stewart, Armin, Ward (Cutbush 82'), Hughes, Curtis (Buabo 62'), Chirewa, Siziba (Nwabueze 82').