Ipswich Town's best: We pick top goals, games and moments from 21/22

Expert opinion

Ipswich Town's 2021/22 campaign is over. In the second part of our end of season awards, the Kings of Anglia podcast team crown their best goals, games and moments...

BEST GOAL

Stuart Watson: Bersant Celina v Crewe - I think there's a genuine argument that Bonne's goal against MK Dons is better, but Celina's strike was unbelievable, as much for the control as for the chip. I'll throw another one into the mix too, that being the third goal (Bonne) in the 4-0 rout of Gillingham in the early days of Kieran McKenna. That to me said 'wow, we've got a proper football coach here who's going to teach this team to play football.'

Andy Warren: Bersant Celina v Crewe - I've got Celina as 1A and Bonne's as 1B. I would say that Celina's is probably more awards ready. Celina's goal is unique enough to win awards, and that's why it gets the nod over Bonne's, which is maybe a bit more pure - but not showy enough.

Mike Bacon: Bersant Celina v Crewe - I haven't seen all the goals this season, but I was at the game when Celina got that chip. I always think your reaction says a lot about how you feel about a goal, and there was just one of absolute 'my god, what have I just witnessed?' type reaction. The touch and the chip, watching the ball glide over the keeper - and you know he meant that, it wasn't a fluke. That's the winner for me all day long.

Ross Halls: Macauley Bonne v Morecambe - I wasn't there for the Celina goal, so I can't say that one. I'm going to go for Bonne's against Morecambe on opening day. It was a last-minute equaliser and it was just the emotion of it all. Playing for his boyhood club, scoring in front of the North Stand and the celebrations were fantastic. I loved that moment.

Mark Heath: Macauley Bonne v MK Dons - I know most folks will say Celina, but for me Macauley Bonne's goal against MK Dons was better, purely from an aesthetics point of view. You had the beautiful diagonal cross-field pass from Kane Vincent-Young, sailing over Bonne's shoulder on the run. He took it in stride, with one touch taking the ball away from the defender and setting him up for an absolute hammer of a left-footed shot into the top corner. I could watch it all day!

WINNER: Bersant Celina v Crewe

Wes Burns celebrates making the score 4-0 at Portsmouth in the second half - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

BEST GAME

Stuart Watson: Portsmouth 0 Ipswich Town 4, October 19 - My official vote would go to the Portsmouth game, just because of the feeling that night, under the lights at Fratton Park, and everything that went with it. But there are some alternatives - beating Wycombe away 4-1, the 4-0 win at Gillingham and best performance was probably the 1-0 win over Plymouth recently. I'd given up on the play-offs by then, but the nature of that win, against a really in-form Plymouth side, was probably the best performance of the season.

Andy Warren: Portsmouth 0 Ipswich Town 4, October 19 - I really enjoy going to watch games at Fratton Park. The atmosphere there, especially for evening games, is great - and Ipswich silenced them. Not only that, but the home fans even ended up clapping Conor Chaplin off after he had scored against them. A full flex of Paul Cook's team's muscles that night to beat one of the bigger League One clubs.

Town's win over Plymouth on Paul Mariner day was Mike Bacon's pick for best game - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Mike Bacon: Ipswich Town 1 Plymouth 0, March 26 - I thoroughly enjoyed this, not just for the performance but for the whole day. It was Paul Mariner day and that was my football club looking great and standing for everything that it's about. We had the old players there, the fanzone was looking a picture and it was a very, very good performance on the pitch.

Ross Halls: Plymouth 2 Ipswich 1, October 30 and Sunderland 2 Ipswich 0, November 20 - The two games I've picked are both defeats, but they're both games we should have won and, from a weekend and away day point of view, they were great ones for fans.

Mark Heath: Ipswich Town 2 Wigan 2, April 19 - I didn't see all of Town's games, but for me this was a cracker. A pulsating back-and-forth thriller in front of a big crowd at Portman Road which showed Town can go toe-to-toe with the best sides in the third tier. Hopefully a lot more of those next season!

WINNER: Portsmouth 0 Ipswich Town 4, October 19

Macauley Bonne pounces after waiting silently and patiently behind against Sheffield Wednesday keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

BEST MOMENT

Stuart Watson: He's behind you! Macauley Bonne v Sheffield Wednesday - The thing I liked about this moment the most is that the crowd are completely complicit in it. He shushes them, and they respond as he hunts down his prey.

Andy Warren: James Norwood scores on comeback at Wigan - I wasn't there for the Bonne moment, so I'm going for Norwood's scoring return, off the bench, in that lovely black kit, and then coming running over to highlight his name pretty clearly in the direction of the directors' box after his exile had come to an end. He came back, scored and - just like on the final day - did something that only he could really do.

Mike Bacon: Brett Johnson's celebrations against Fleetwood - Celina scored a late winner, it was the first game that we'd seen any of the new American owners at and for the first time in ten years we had an owner who looked interested and was really up for it. It took me back to the David Sheepshanks days. That for me was a sign that we had people with passion back running the club. His celebrations were so unlike what we've been used to.

Brett Johnson enjoyed Bersant Celina's late winner against Fleetwood on his first visit to Suffolk - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Ross Halls: Brett Johnson's celebrations against Fleetwood - It was a great moment. Celina's late winner, Brett was in the house and he celebrated like you would. It was also great to meet Brett before that game too. Who doesn't love a late winner, at Portman Road too!

Mark Heath: He's behind you! Bonne v Sheffield Wednesday - It has to be Bonne. You normally only see goals like this roughly every 20 years in football - although there was a carbon copy in the Luton v Reading Championship game over the weekend. But everything about it was perfect - the fact it was Bonne, it was a late minute equaliser and the fact I still have no idea why the Wednesday defender, who was looking right at Bonne and must have seen what was about to happen, didn't raise the alarm with his keeper. Lovely.

WINNER: Bonne and Brett share the award