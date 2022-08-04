'We will keep everything open' - McKenna on Celina's Turkey move and potential new attacking signings

News

Kieran McKenna has not ruled out making further additions to his attacking unit, following Bersant Celina’s move to Turkey.

The Kosovan will spend the season at Kasimpasa in Istanbul, with the Blues having been in negotiations with Celina’s parent club, Dijon, throughout the summer but not managing to seal a deal.

“Bersant was a player I really enjoyed working with and it was something we explored in the summer,” McKenna said, when asked about Celina’s move.

Bersant Celina has signed for Turkish side Kasimpasa - Credit: Kasimpasa

“The club did everything they possibly could with a lot of conversations with his club (Dijon) and the player and it was something of big interest to us and to Bersant, but in the end it wasn’t possible. That’s football and that’s the way it goes – you're not always in control of these things as a buying club.

“It’s a good move for Bersant, who hopefully has some big games left in his career, and we wish him all the best.

“I’m sure he’ll do well there and who knows what might happen in the future.”

McKenna has added Marcus Harness and Tyreece John-Jules to an attacking group which already included Conor Chaplin and Sone Aluko, with all four players capable of playing in deeper roles behind central strikers.

While the Town boss is happy with the players he has available, seeing their collective versatility as a strength, he admitted further additions could be likely.

“We will keep everything open,” McKenna said.

“The players we have are versatile, with (Tyreece) John-Jules playing three or four different positions and the same with Marcus Harness. Conor Chaplin and Sone Aluko, too, so we have versatility and lots of attributes which fit our style, but we want to keep adding certain attributes and qualities to the team.

“I don’t think it’s impossible that we see further additions in that department, although we feel comfortable with what we have in those inside forward positions behind a central striker.

“Being able to change how we play is very important, which is why we will continue to be active and look to improve until the end of the window.”

Asked if any moves were imminent, McKenna replied, with a smile: “There’s nobody coming in today or tomorrow.”

Discussing his forward options further, McKenna said: "I think they've looked really good through pre-season, with plenty of combinations through there.

"We have six players currently at the moment in those three forward positions. Freddie (Ladapo), Kayden (Jackson), Conor (Chaplin), Sone (Aluko), Marcus (Harness) and Tyreece (John-Jules). Amongst others as well but they are probably the most natural fits for those slots.

"They work well together and all fit our style of play. They can be used interchangeably within games and fit the roles very, very well.

"There are different combinations with those guys and different ways we can use them in different games.

"In general it's a strong front to the team and I'm sure there will be a good amount of goals and performances from them."



