'He's certainly knocking on the door' - Celina pushing for Ipswich return

Bersant Celina is pushing to return to the Ipswich Town side after injury - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kieran McKenna says Bersant Celina is ‘knocking on the door’ as the Kosovan bids to make his Ipswich Town return.

Celina hasn’t played since the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Arsenal’s Under 21s on December 1, with the attacker sidelined by a combination of a hamstring injury and illness.

But he’s training with the Town first-team now, with the 25-year-old pushing to be involved in one of McKenna’s squads for the first time since he took charge before Christmas.

“Bersant is not so far away,” McKenna said. “He’s been training with us for a week or two now and getting stronger.

“He’s had his issues over the last month or so but he’s been competing well in training and he’s certainly knocking on the door.

“We’re still in a really strong position,” McKenna continued, discussing his options ahead of this weekend’s League One visit to Bolton Wanderers.

“Obviously it’s a long training week, so over the course of a week you can get one or two little things, but we have good numbers, no major issues at the moment, touch wood.

“We have no big issues with illness, so we’re pretty much in as strong position as we were.”

Hayden Coulson remains absent, though, having not played for Ipswich since coming off injured in the 4-1 victory over Wycombe at the beginning of November. He’s been back at parent club Middlesbrough receiving treatment in recent weeks.

“Hayden is a little bit further away,” McKenna said of the left-back.

“He’s still working his way back from his injury, but I think it’s progressing as they hoped it would do and as they thought it would do.

“He’s not training with the main group yet, so we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer before we can see him back with the group.”