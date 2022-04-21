News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Press conference

'Nothing’s in cement yet' - McKenna on Town's expiring contracts

Andy Warren

Published: 2:56 PM April 21, 2022
Kayden Jackson and James Norwood are both out of contract at Ipswich Town this summer

Kayden Jackson and James Norwood are both out of contract at Ipswich Town this summer

Kieran McKenna says Ipswich Town have yet to make final decisions on their out-of-contract players heading into the summer. 

Of Town’s current first-team squad, James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Sone Aluko and Tom Carroll are all coming to the end of their deals, as is young striker Tyreece Simpson. He’s told the club he wants to move on. 

Then there’s Tomas Holy, Myles Kenlock, Brett McGavin and Bailey Clements, who are all currently out on loan and look likely to depart. 

“It’s been discussed internally, although there are still two games left so nothing’s in cement yet,” McKenna said, when asked if contract decisions had been made.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna gives instructions to James Norwood.

James Norwood is out of contract this summer

 

“We’ve spoken about it and have a good idea of where we want to take the squad but there haven’t been any discussions with players yet, so it’s not the time to discuss that.  

“It will be towards the back end of next week and beyond when we sit down with the players individually and discuss what’s going to be right for them and for the club.” 

Also coming to the end of their deals are loanees Bersant Celina, Macauley Bonne, Dominic Thompson and Tyreeq Bakinson. 

Tyreeq Bakinson applauds fans after the final whistle.

Tyreeq Bakinson's Ipswich Town loan deal is coming to an end

Discussing Bakinson specifically, McKenna said: “It’s a conversation for after Charlton and one which needs to be had with the player first of all. 

“Tyreeq has enjoyed his experience here and has developed during his time, improving almost game by game to get himself up to a good level. 

“But he and I need to discuss his future on a personal level first and then between others before it’s communicated publicly.” 

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS  

*Known 12-month extension option.  

LOANS  

Thompson, Bakinson, Celina, Bonne.  

2022  

Holy (on loan at Port Vale), Kenlock* (on loan at Colchester), Clements* (on loan at Stevenage), McGavin* (on loan at King’s Lynn), Carroll, Aluko*, Jackson, Norwood*, Simpson*.  

2023  

Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Ndaba* (on loan at Salford), Penney*, Dobra* (on loan at Colchester), Baggott*. 

2024  

Walton*, Hladky, Woolfenden*, Burgess*, Burns, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper* (on loan at Crewe), El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott.  

2025  

Edmundson. 


