'Nothing’s in cement yet' - McKenna on Town's expiring contracts

Press conference

Kayden Jackson and James Norwood are both out of contract at Ipswich Town this summer - Credit: Steve Waller/Pagepix

Kieran McKenna says Ipswich Town have yet to make final decisions on their out-of-contract players heading into the summer.

Of Town’s current first-team squad, James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Sone Aluko and Tom Carroll are all coming to the end of their deals, as is young striker Tyreece Simpson. He’s told the club he wants to move on.

Then there’s Tomas Holy, Myles Kenlock, Brett McGavin and Bailey Clements, who are all currently out on loan and look likely to depart.

“It’s been discussed internally, although there are still two games left so nothing’s in cement yet,” McKenna said, when asked if contract decisions had been made.

James Norwood is out of contract this summer - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“We’ve spoken about it and have a good idea of where we want to take the squad but there haven’t been any discussions with players yet, so it’s not the time to discuss that.

“It will be towards the back end of next week and beyond when we sit down with the players individually and discuss what’s going to be right for them and for the club.”

Also coming to the end of their deals are loanees Bersant Celina, Macauley Bonne, Dominic Thompson and Tyreeq Bakinson.

Tyreeq Bakinson's Ipswich Town loan deal is coming to an end - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Discussing Bakinson specifically, McKenna said: “It’s a conversation for after Charlton and one which needs to be had with the player first of all.

“Tyreeq has enjoyed his experience here and has developed during his time, improving almost game by game to get himself up to a good level.

“But he and I need to discuss his future on a personal level first and then between others before it’s communicated publicly.”

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

*Known 12-month extension option.

LOANS

Thompson, Bakinson, Celina, Bonne.

2022

Holy (on loan at Port Vale), Kenlock* (on loan at Colchester), Clements* (on loan at Stevenage), McGavin* (on loan at King’s Lynn), Carroll, Aluko*, Jackson, Norwood*, Simpson*.

2023

Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Ndaba* (on loan at Salford), Penney*, Dobra* (on loan at Colchester), Baggott*.

2024

Walton*, Hladky, Woolfenden*, Burgess*, Burns, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper* (on loan at Crewe), El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott.

2025

Edmundson.



