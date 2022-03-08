'I'm not worried' - McKenna on key injuries during Lincoln win

Match reaction

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna believes his squad has enough strength in depth to cope after a string of second half injuries slightly soured tonight's 2-0 home win against Lincoln.

Wes Burns and Kayden Jackson both scored in the opening period to set up an ultimately comfortable victory, but George Edmundson and Sam Morsy both limped off after the break, with Luke Woolfenden, Burns and Dominic Thompson all requiring treatment too.

"Obviously the disappointing aspect of the night is the injuries," said McKenna, who joked that he was feeling his hamstring as walked into the press room afterwards.

"George has got a swollen ankle. It looks like he's picked up some ankle damage, so we'll have to assess how bad that is.

"Sam's is a hamstring. Again, we'll have to assess that over the next few days.

"I'm disappointed for those two, but on the other hand it's pleasing for Cam Burgess. He's been somebody I've spoken about a few times recently because he genuinely has been training to a really high level. He's been contributing in meetings, been driving and leading training sessions and waiting for his opportunity. He's done everything he can to prepare himself to step into the team.

"I'm not worried. There's not too much that worries me thankfully.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna and his assistant Martyn Pert head back to the changing rooms at half time. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"I know the effort the players are putting into games and training, the travel we've had over the last couple of weeks and the heavy pitches we've played on.

"That can catch up with you. You're going to get injuries at times. It's part and parcel of the game.

"I know the squad is strong. I've got faith in the squad. Hopefully we'll recover as many players as we can for Saturday, but I trust that whoever plays against Portsmouth will all know their jobs."

Town's record since McKenna arrived now reads P14 W9 D3 L2 F19 A5. Remarkably, the Blues have kept 10 cleans sheets in 14 since the Northern Irishman took charge. The gap to the play-off places is back to three points with nine to play.

"I'm pleased with the performances, pleased with the attitude of the group, pleased how we're developing our style of play as a team and pleased with improvement of some individuals," said the Blues boss.

"I think we're going in a good direction. We just have to keep working as we are and hope the results keep coming.

"There are a lot of good teams around us who have got games in hand on us. I'm not going to worry about that. I just want us to keep focussing on ourselves and keep trying to pick up wins. We can't control what other teams do, we can only control what we do.

"The pleasing thing is that the boys have managed keep the season alive. We spoke about that before this game. We could easily have been in a situation where the season is dead or drifting away. They've regrouped and come together as a team though, dug in and they've set up some exciting games at the back end of the season.

"We all look forward to Portsmouth on Saturday now."

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna punches the air after his sides 2-0 victory. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Giving his assessment of tonight's game, he said: "I thought first half was very good in a lot of ways. We got off to another fast start - I think we're doing that better and better. We got the early goals.

"Second half I wasn't too disappointed to be honest. Lincoln are a team that keep coming after you, so you're not always going to have loads of controlled possession. You're either going to cut through them and score or the game's going to be a little bit end-to-end.

"Second half we stuck at it, we defended well, didn't give up too many opportunities, I thought the work rate, considering we're coming off a long trip and playing on a heavy pitch, was fantastic.

"I thought we managed the game well.

"Lincoln, fair play to them, came and gave it a go from the first to the last minute. They pressed high. That made it difficult, but it also allowed us to play through the pitch and get our combinations going and attack the spaces that they leave. We did that at the start of the game and I thought we had a threat all night."