Town boss McKenna on Morecambe's new manager and Stockton threat

Derek Adams has returned to Morecambe for a second spell - Credit: PA

Morecambe’s change of manager won’t alter Ipswich Town’s preparation for the two side’s clash this weekend.

The Shrimps lost boss Stephen Robinson to St Mirren earlier this week, with the Lancashire club moving quickly to bring Derek Adams back to a club he won promotion from League Two with less than a year ago.

Adams takes charge of the first game of his second spell when the Blues visit this weekend, but Town boss Kieran McKenna has insisted the switch won’t change the way his side prepare.

“We had this same situation with Gillingham a couple of weeks ago (with Neil Harris appointed), so we know that can change the dynamic of the team," McKenna said, discussing Adams' return following his sacking by Bradford.

“Derek’s been there before and did a good job with them last year (promoted from League Two) so it won’t take him too long to make his assessment of the squad and imprint the things he wants to imprint.

“We expect to face a fully-motivated Morecambe team but I think that would have been the case either way.

“I watched their game with Rotherham the other night (2-0 Rotherham win) and I thought they gave a really good performance with a lot of energy, having 17 shots in the game.

“Irrespective of who their manager is, that performance gave a good indication of the fight they have and how they will be working hard to get points out of the game.”

Cole Stockton has scored 21 goals this season - Credit: PA

This weekend’s game will also see Town face Morecambe striker Cole Stockton once again, with the forward adding a further 19 goals to the two he scored against Paul Cook’s Blues at Portman Road on the opening day.

“He’s a really effective and powerful striker – I've obviously seen a lot of him this week,” McKenna said of Stockton.

“He’s a powerful striker with a good all-round game in terms of holding the ball up, running behind and flicking things on.

“He’s a very good goalscorer and one we’ll need to keep an eye on.”