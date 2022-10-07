'Statistically, these games are more important' - McKenna on Morecambe trip

Press conference

Thumbs up from Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna after his side's 3-0 victory against Cambridge United in midweek. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has warned his players they can't get complacent heading into tomorrow's match at Morecambe.

There's a major feelgood factor surrounding the second-placed Blues following quickfire home wins against Portsmouth (3-2) and Cambridge United (3-0). Morecambe, by contrast, are going through a 'traumatic time' according to manager Derek Adams. The Shrimps are up for sale, bottom of the League One table with one win from 11 and currently have eight senior players unavailable.

“It goes without saying, hopefully, that if there’s any complacency then we won’t win the game," said McKenna.

“Every week there are results in this league that people won’t expect. Nobody would have expected Cheltenham to beat Bolton, who were in a really good run of form, on Tuesday night.

“It’s up to us to make sure we are not on the end of too many of those results.

“It’s a football match. Form, to a certain extent, goes out the window and you’re always starting again and earning the right to play well and win.

"Morecambe will be a big, big challenge for us for a number of reasons.

“With the position they are in their motivation and fight is going to be extremely high. We've got a long way to travel at the end of a busy period and they’ve had a full week to prepare.

“Playing in front of two home crowds of 25,000+ meant that, of course, our adrenaline, motivation and concentration was extremely high this week.

"But we’ve said really clearly to the players that every three points is equal. And actually, statiscally, what’s probably more important to your total is how you consistently perform against the teams in the bottom half. It’s about how ruthless and concentrated you can be in those games.

"The last two games were nice, and you have to enjoy it whenever you win, but at the same time we know that celebrating three points in October is certainly not the be-all and end-all.

"We want to be celebrating at the end of the season – we all have those celebrations in the back of our minds and in our dreams - but we can’t achieve them yet."

Morecambe keeper Connor Ripley has called upon his team-mates to be 'brutal, nasty and horrible' against the Blues in the build-up to this game.

“I don’t think we can say for sure what their tactical strategy will be, whether they will press, or sit in like Cambridge did," said McKenna. "I think what we can say for sure is that they will try to make it a very difficult game, try and impose themselves physically. They’re not going to turn up and just let us do what we want to do.

“We’re going to have to stand up to a robust team. We’re going to have to be strong in both boxes and win our challenges. If we can do that then we’ll have a chance to impose our football on them, as we managed to do on Tuesday.

“We want to make it our type of game, have the ball for big chunks of the game, make sure we create chances and not give too many away.

"We have to go there with the same levels of focus and commitment as we have done recently."

Town drew 1-1 at the Mazuma Stadium back in February having spurned a plethora of first half chances.

“There are a lot of different players in both teams so I don’t think that last meeting has too much bearing on this game," said McKenna.

"But in general it’s an example that shows games like this, against teams who are going to want to defend and make it difficult for you, are not easy.

"Of course we want to get an early lead and make it our type of game, but we also need to have it in the front of our minds that we need to defend well, stay concentrated, not give away counter attacks and not give away cheap free-kicks. Let’s not make the game any more difficult than it needs to be.

"Do that and you know you’ve got 90 minutes to find a winner – and we back ourselves to do that most weeks."