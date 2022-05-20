'I like his profile' - McKenna looking forward to working with Ndaba

Kieran McKenna is looking forward to ‘having a closer look’ at Corrie Ndaba this summer.

The Irishman will return to Suffolk for the start of pre-season training, having enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Salford City which saw him claim the club’s young player-of-the-year award.

Now 22, the central defender will be looking to truly make his breakthrough at Portman Road, after involvement with the Ipswich first-team in each of the last three pre-seasons.

“Corrie’s someone who’s had a good season,” McKenna said recently.

Corrie Ndaba has enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Salford - Credit: Salford City FC

“I haven’t been able to see him live yet but I’ve seen some stuff on video. I certainly want to watch much more when our schedule closes down in terms of the games programme.

“He’s a good player, I like his profile, people have spoken highly about him over his time here and how he’s done at Salford, so he’s someone I want to have a closer look at and then decide what’s going to be the best pathway, both for him and for the club.”

Left-footer Ndaba will be keen to push for a place in McKenna’s back three, with Luke Woolfenden, George Edmundson, Janoi Donacien and Cameron Burgess the senior defenders at McKenna’s disposal.

Ndaba is entering the final year of his contract with the Blues, having previously made five appearances for the club in cup competitions.

His fellow academy graduate, Elkan Baggott, is also likely to be around the Ipswich first-team when they return for pre-season training in June, but McKenna has already discussed the potential for him go out on loan.

Speaking back in November 2020, Ndaba said: “Ultimately I want to play for Ipswich. I’ve been here since I was 15 and that’s my goal. Hopefully it can happen soon.

“We have a lot of good young players and the breakthrough can easily happen for anyone."