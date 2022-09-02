'We've got that extra depth now' - McKenna on deadline day signings

Press conference

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has explained the thinking behind deadline day additions Gassan Ahadme and Panutche Camara.

Physical front man Ahadme, 21, arrives for a low six-figure sum from Burton, while energetic midfielder Camara, 25, is a £500k signing from Plymouth.

"I'm very pleased," said McKenna, speaking ahead of tomorrow's League One game at Accrington Stanley.

"They are two players that we've watched for quite a while and had identified as fitting the profiles we're looking for. They bring qualities that we wanted to add to the group.

"We always wanted to bring in another forward player with an extra bit of height and physical presence that could add different things to us across the season. Gassan certainly brings that as well as being a young, extremely hungry player who has got room to develop and improve.

"Pan has obviously been a high performer in the league over the last couple of seasons. He's a player that really stood out for us last season when we were watching Plymouth. Obviously he didn't play against us in the game, because he was away on international duty, but he was absolutely standout when we were watching their games in the build-up to that match and has very much been on the radar since.

"We felt like we needed that extra attacking midfield option who can fulfil a couple of different roles.

"That extra depth in the squad will hopefully allow us to be successful across the season.

"They are both really good players who have scope to improve here. They can hopefully help us go to another level."

McKenna, who now has a first team squad of 25 players, added: "I said last week I was comfortable with what we had, but you see how quickly things can change with Sone Aluko and Conor (Chaplin) getting injuries in midweek. It's a long season, there are a lot of games and we want to have a deep squad to be able to withstand the rigours of the season.

"We're happy with the squad. I think the numbers are right. It's not too deep. I don't feel like there's anyone here who is too far away from playing. Everybody in the squad I think feels they have got a chance and got a crack at it and if they perform well they will get minutes in the league and the cups as well.

"Primarily we have a really hungry squad who want to be here in the short and long-term and want to be part of the journey of the club."

Asked if Ahadme had been a player of interest before his impressive performance against the Blues recently, McKenna said: "We saw him quite a bit last season, even his games for Portsmouth in the EFL when he played alongside Marcus Harness.

"I've watched a lot of games in a lot of different competitions since I've been in the job. He was a really interesting profile of a forward that we saw. He's had a really good pre-season, so we've been monitoring him through that and the start of the season. Obviously we got a good first hand look at him at Burton a few weeks ago and he brought all the things we've been seeing on the video. That was a really good step.

"He's started the season in form. He's fit and hopefully ready to go and have an impact for us."

Asked if he roles in mind for the two players, McKenna said: "No, I think they both have a couple of different options.

"Panutche is very capable to play as either an attacking eight or as a No.10/attacking midfielder/inside forward off of either side. I think his position at Plymouth is more akin to a right-sided 10, almost, but we think he's got the potential to really develop as a box-to-box number eight from a deeper position.

"Ahadme has played different positions. We think he's a really good number nine, who's very comfortable playing back to goal and attacking crosses and bringing others into play, but he's also played as an attacking midfielder/No.10. So, again, we think he can be another versatile member of the squad."

The fit and in-form Ahadme could make his debut at Accrington tomorrow, but Camara is yet to make a competitive appearance this season due to a groin injury.

"Panutche we need to be a little bit careful with," said McKenna. "He's going to join the group in training this morning, but he hasn't trained very much over the last few weeks with the issue that he's had. We're going to have be patient and make sure we get him right and up to speed. We won't see him this weekend."