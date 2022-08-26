McKenna: 'There is scope for one or two more signings'

News

Kieran McKenna believes ‘there is scope for one or two more’ new signings ahead of the transfer window closing next week.

Ipswich have brought in seven new players already this summer, adding quality to a core group which finished last season under McKenna’s management.

McKenna has insisted he is comfortable with the squad he has, ahead of the window shutting next Thursday, but the Town boss is open to the idea of new additions before the deadline.

“I’m comfortable with what we have,” McKenna said.

“We had 20 outfielders training today with everybody pretty much fit, doubling up in each position, so that’s a pretty good place to be.

“But on the other side I don’t feel the squad is too big. There are probably bigger squads out there but we have everybody fit and available at the minute.

“It leaves us in a good position but I do think we have scope for one or two more (signings). It’s not about adding bodies, it’s about adding pieces of quality or something different.

“It’s something we’ve worked on and will continue to work on so if that happens and the right player is available before Thursday, then great.

“If not then I think we have a really good squad and good spirit in the building for us to build on.”

Another forward player is thought to be on the shopping list during the final days of the transfer window, though McKenna has previously insisted that doesn’t necessarily mean he is looking for a traditional striker.

“I feel pretty settled to be honest,” the Town boss continued, discussing the final days of the window.

“Maybe at other clubs, where’s there’s been more change (managers might want the window to close).

“We managed to do quite a bit of our work early in the window and added during pre-season, but really the main nucleus of the squad was in place and will be in place through to January.

“If we end up doing something in the next few days I don’t expect it to rock or shake what we’ve been doing as a team or as a club.

“The window closing would maybe give a couple of players a bit more clarity but for me and the staff and the players we have here, we’re 100% focussed on our objectives.

“It’s about getting the right people in, getting hungry players who really want to be here.”