'I know quite a lot about the squad' - McKenna on Town players as he takes training for first time

Kieran McKenna took charge of Ipswich Town training for the first time this morning - Credit: ITFC

New Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has taken training with his new players for the first time.

The Northern Irishman officially started work at Portman Road on Monday, following his appointment last week, and spent his first day meeting staff at both the stadium and training ground while also holding his first press conference.

But he was down to business on the pitch today, leading his players through their first session alongside assistant manager Martyn Pert.

McKenna was watching from the stands when Town drew 1-1 with Sunderland on Saturday, with the 35-year-old impressed with what he saw from a side he also has a goo handle on.

Kieran McKenna and assistant Martyn Pert head out onto the training pitch at Playford Road - Credit: ITFC

"I know quite a lot of the playing squad," McKenna said, when asked about the team he inherits at his first press conference. "Kane (Vincent-Young) and Tom Carroll were both at Tottenham when I was coaching there.

"I know quite a few of the other boys through the academy system, especially boys who came through the London acadamies, and I know some of the others because us football coaches are watching football and thinking about it 24/7. I know quite a lot of the squad.

"In regard to the game on Saturday, I enjoyed it a lot. The occasion and how the club set it up with nearly 30,000 fans was a fantastic occasion to see.

"I thought the performance, in the first half especially, was really positive and I liked the commitment, aggression and mentality of the team.

"It certainly looked like a team who are still fighting for things this year and aren’t ready to give up on the season just yet. I liked that.

"I liked how the fans and players interacted and the players relished the crowd and the noise. That was great to see and is something we need to harness going forward.

"In terms of impressions of the team, I’ve watched a lot of games this season, especially over the last few days. I’ve gone through maybe the last eight or 10 games and seen footage from games before that as well.

"I feel like I have a good track on the strengths and positives in the squad and also a good feeling on where improvements can be made and where we need to focus our work."

McKenna is due to take charge of Town for the first time at Gillingham on Boxing Day.