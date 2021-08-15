'He's raring to go' - Cook reveals new signing Burgess will start at Cheltenham
- Credit: ITFC
Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has revealed he will throw Cameron Burgess straight into his starting line-up at Cheltenham on Tuesday night.
The Blues made the former Accrington defender their 15th summer signing earlier this afternoon, with the centre-half signing a three-year deal with an option for the fourth.
Town's need for defensive reinforcements has been heightened by the fact George Edmundson is yet to play since arriving from Rangers due to injury, while Toto Nsiala is out with a hamstring problem. Burgess inclusion means either Luke Woolfenden or Janoi Donacien will likely drop out of the side which faced Burton on Saturday.
"We're really pleased to have Cameron with us," Cook said.
"He offers strength and physicality in both boxes and that is something we have been missing slightly.
"Cameron has good experience in the game but is also at a good age. He can bring a balance to the defence and back line with his left foot and style.
"He's raring to go and comes straight into the fold. He will start on Tuesday night."
Burgess, who underwent his Ipswich medical at St George's Park during the Blues stay ahead of the clash with Burton, said: “This is a really good step up for me so I’m just looking forward to working hard and getting started.
Most Read
- 1 'I would have held out for more money' - Stanley boss confirms Town's Burgess deal
- 2 Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced
- 3 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Burton
- 4 Woman suffers life-changing injuries after car collides with tree
- 5 Giant Ferris wheel project for resort generates dozens of objections
- 6 'It's appalling': Frustration over closure of sports centre to public
- 7 Historic steam train sets off on journey around Suffolk
- 8 Breathtaking sea of yellow as 88,000 sunflowers bloom on Suffolk estate
- 9 'We can't keep making silly mistakes' - Cook on defeat at Burton
- 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Burton
“This is a talented squad and I am excited to work with the group. I will work hard, roll my sleeves up and get stuck in.
“I saw there were more than 20,000 fans at Portman Road for the first game of the season, so I cannot wait to experience that myself.”
Burgess will wear No.26 at Town.