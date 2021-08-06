Cook stops short of naming new Town captain as Evans takes armband for Morecambe opener

Published: 10:29 AM August 6, 2021

Midfielder Lee Evans will captain Ipswich Town during tomorrow's season-opening clash with Morecambe.

But manager Paul Cook has yet to make a decision on who will wear the armband full-time, following the departure of stalwart skipper Luke Chambers, who left the club this summer and has since moved to Colchester United.

Evans, 27, has captained Town in pre-season, as has Toto Nsiala and Janoi Donacien, but Cook is keeping an open mind when it comes to his permanent captain, not ruling out a new signing potentially taking on the job.

"No, not at the minute," Cook replied, when asked if he had settled on a full-time captain.

"I think experience is maybe one of the things the squad is just lacking, maybe a little, so we are in the market and Mark Ashton is working hard every day to bring the right characters and players into the club. That's still an active market we're in.

"Lee Evans is captaining the side at the minute and Lee's a model pro, a good lad, and there are no problems with Lee Evans captaining the club. Toto Nsiala and Janoi Donacien have been captain and they are good lads, good role models who conduct themselves properly.

"The captaincy is something we're still looking at. Lee Evans is captain tomorrow and he could easily go on and be the captain for me, but we need 11 captains and substitutes who are captains. We have one voice, the voice of our supporters and that will be the strongest one."

When Cook was asked if he had yet to sign his captain for the season, he responded with a smile: "He could be here by tomorrow, you never know."

When asked last week about the possibility of taking the armband at Town, Evans said: “I'm waiting for the knock!

“I’ve been captain in the pre-season games I’ve played but whether I have the armband or not I will still try my best to lead on the pitch and at the training ground anyway.

“It would be nice to have it and be named as captain of Ipswich Town because that will be a massive honour. Probably one of the biggest of my career.

“But if not, I’ll still go out there and lead in the way I play, rather than just wearing an armband.

“You need a team of leaders and, with the team we’ve brought in, there are a few younger ones so leaders are going to be important.

“Things aren’t always going to be easy and that’s when you need your real leaders to stand up.”