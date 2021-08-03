Edmundson ruled out of opener as Cook discusses 'four, five or six' more transfers

Published: 8:00 PM August 3, 2021

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has revealed new signing George Edmundson will not be ready for Saturday’s League One opener against Morecambe.

The centre-half, signed from Rangers for around £750,000, has not trained since signing for the Blues last week, meaning Toto Nsiala and Luke Woolfenden will continue at the heart of defence to start the season.

Speaking on the Totally Football League Show, Cook admitted his side are still short on numbers, with further work in the transfer market expected, as the Town boss’s summer rebuild continues.

“I don’t think we’ve finished bringing players in, I’ve got to tell you that,” Cook said.

“There are probably another four, five or six to come in. We are, believe it or not, short on numbers and the integration is going to be key to our season without a doubt.

“For example, George Edmundson hasn’t trained yet since he arrived from Glasgow Rangers and won’t make Saturday. He hasn’t played in the team. Scott Fraser’s got a calf problem, so we’ve got lads training and playing at the minute who haven’t played with each other before.

“The integration will be huge and that’s going to be great for other clubs in the division because there are so many people who hand out trophies and medals in August. I know quite well there’s nothing won in August, September and October and it’s a long slog.

“To get success you have to gel as quickly as you can and win football games. We’ll concentrate on doing that as quickly as we can.”

Edmundson’s absence means Woolfenden and Nsiala will start at the heart of the back four, with versatile defender Janoi Donacien and youngster Corrie Ndaba backing them up.