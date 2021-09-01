'His leadership qualities are there for all to see' - Cook on his Morsy reunion

Published: 11:21 AM September 1, 2021 Updated: 11:24 AM September 1, 2021

Paul Cook believes new signing Samy Morsy will bring clear leadership to his Ipswich Town side.

The 29-year-old, who captained both Cook’s Chesterfield and Wigan sides, became the Blues’ 19th and final deadline day signing when he arrived for a low six-figure fee with 90 minutes of the window remaining.

Lee Evans has captained Ipswich during the first month of the campaign, with the expectation now that Morsy will take the armband.

But, whether that happens or not, Cook believes the Egypt international will bring vital leadership to his side.

"Samy has been involved in numerous promotions and numerous successes," Cook said.

"He’s an outstanding midfielder. He adds an element to the side that we’re probably lacking at the minute.

"Samy is a leader by nature and by what he does. Samy’s leadership qualities will be there for all Ipswich Town fans to see on the pitch."

Sam Morsy, right, helps give manager Paul Cook the bumps as Wigan celebrate winning the League One title in 2018 - Credit: PA

Reflecting on Town’s summer recruitment as a whole, the Town boss added: "Myself, the staff and everyone at the club are delighted with the recruitment. We’re delighted with what Mark Ashton and our owners have presented us with. The quality is there for all to see.

"Now, the real hard work continues on the training pitches as we try to integrate the new players together.

“There’s lads returning from injury and getting up to fitness. From there, we want to continue our season in a much better way than how we started it."