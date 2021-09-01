'His leadership qualities are there for all to see' - Cook on his Morsy reunion
- Credit: PA/Steve Waller
Paul Cook believes new signing Samy Morsy will bring clear leadership to his Ipswich Town side.
The 29-year-old, who captained both Cook’s Chesterfield and Wigan sides, became the Blues’ 19th and final deadline day signing when he arrived for a low six-figure fee with 90 minutes of the window remaining.
Lee Evans has captained Ipswich during the first month of the campaign, with the expectation now that Morsy will take the armband.
But, whether that happens or not, Cook believes the Egypt international will bring vital leadership to his side.
"Samy has been involved in numerous promotions and numerous successes," Cook said.
"He’s an outstanding midfielder. He adds an element to the side that we’re probably lacking at the minute.
"Samy is a leader by nature and by what he does. Samy’s leadership qualities will be there for all Ipswich Town fans to see on the pitch."
Reflecting on Town’s summer recruitment as a whole, the Town boss added: "Myself, the staff and everyone at the club are delighted with the recruitment. We’re delighted with what Mark Ashton and our owners have presented us with. The quality is there for all to see.
Most Read
- 1 Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors
- 2 Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts
- 3 Deadline Day Recap: Celina and Morsy sign to complete Town's business
- 4 Town complete deal for Cook's captain Morsy
- 5 Championship side show interest in Town youngster Baggott
- 6 Trenches dug on Shingle Street to stop tourists parking at beauty spot
- 7 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
- 8 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
- 9 Town still keen on Morsy move in final hours of transfer window
- 10 Supermodel Claudia Schiffer applies for changes to Suffolk home
"Now, the real hard work continues on the training pitches as we try to integrate the new players together.
“There’s lads returning from injury and getting up to fitness. From there, we want to continue our season in a much better way than how we started it."