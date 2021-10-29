'The opposition is nearly irrelevant' - Cook not distracted by tough run of games against top six sides

Paul Cook's only focus is on the performance of his team as Ipswich Town begin a tough run of fixtures at Plymouth Argyle tomorrow afternoon.

Town head to Home Park to face a Plymouth side who have not lost in the league since the opening day of the season - a run of 14 games unbeaten.

But Ipswich are in good form themselves, winning five of their last eight League One matches to rise to 10th in the table ahead of a run of five successive games against teams in the top six.

“I don’t look ahead too much and I still believe that the opposition is nearly irrelevant,” Cook said.

“It’s about us and it’s about our performance.

“As our fans have asked for some games is ‘what Ipswich Town will turn up?

“We’re 14 games in now and Plymouth deserve more than the utmost respect for what they’re doing. Ryan (Lowe) is doing and outstanding job and the team play as well as it’s coached. They’re very disciplined and know their jobs inside out.

“They have flattened everyone who has come in front of them down here and we’re under no illusions that this will be a difficult game.

“They haven’t lost since the first day of the season and there’s no luck in what they are doing. They are a very strong team and we have our hands full.”

When asked if the upcoming run of games - which sees Town also face Wycombe, Oxford, Sunderland and Rotherham - will help Cook truly know which way his side’s season is heading, the Town boss said: “If you had asked me where I thought we were after seven games, after what our fans maybe deemed an easy start, where would we have said we were at?

“I just keep going. Every time we have a result it’s then about the next game. That’s how it is for all our players and staff.

“All of our attention is on Plymouth Argyle and getting three points for a win, one for a draw or nothing if we lose. Then we turn attention to Wycombe.

“The hardest thing for everyone to do is look at the bigger picture. The bigger picture for us is about 46 league games. All the accolades will be handed out then.”

Town will be backed by 1,500 away fans in Devon, with Cook once again hailing the Blues’ traveling support.

“It’s absolutely outstanding,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough.

“I’ll obviously applaud them before the game and I do that to totally thank them for the support and for traveling. They travel in great numbers all season.

“What we have seen, and what our American owners have seen, is the depth of love for our football club. That will be there a long, long time after I’ve gone, after the players have gone and after everyone else.

“Ipswich Town is an outstanding club with outstanding fans and they will travel to this game in great anticipation, with great hope and great belief.

“Rest assured, the players know that in no uncertain terms.”