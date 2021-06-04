'The calibre of player required here' - Town boss Cook on new signing Burns

Video

Published: 10:13 AM June 4, 2021

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook says he's been tracking new signing Wes Burns for a while - and is delighted to have got his man.

The Blues signed Burns, a right-sided attacker who can also play right back, on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Fleetwood yesterday.

Burns, who scored against Town in the final game of the season at Portman Road, has played for Bristol City, Forest Green, Oxford, Cheltenham and Aberdeen in his career so far, netting 40 goals in 294 games.

“Wes has been a target of mine for a while and we are delighted to have got him here,” Cook told the club website.

Forward Wes Burns has become Ipswich Town's first summer signing - Credit: Ipswich Town

“He’s a great lad, a great character and a good player. He can play in a couple of different positions and he poses an attacking threat, as our supporters saw when he scored at our place at the end of last season.

“He’s at a great age for a player and has gained a wealth of experience playing at different clubs.

"He can break the lines; is a good crosser of the ball and has an eye for goal. He brings to the squad the calibre of player required here."

Wes Burns with new Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton - Credit: Ipswich Town

And, with midfielder Lee Evans set to become Town's second summer signing later today, Cook says fans can expect more new faces with new CEO Mark Ashton hard at work.

“Supporters were probably getting a bit anxious that we hadn’t signed anyone but the reality is that the recruitment of players is a process now," Cook said.

“It’s great that Mark is now in place at the club and working behind his desk day in, day out and I think it will be to the fore that we will start to see players coming into Ipswich Town now.”