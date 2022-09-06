Town bring back #PackOutPR for three October games

News

Ipswich Town have launched a #PackOutPR campaign for three league fixtures in October - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have launched a #PackOutPR campaign for three big league fixtures at Portman Road next month, offering fans a chance to attend all three for £45.

The campaign aims to get as many supporters as possible inside Town's famous old ground for the clashes with Portsmouth (October 1), Lincoln City (October 15) and Derby County (October 21).

Fans will be able to buy adult tickets for £20 a match, or get a three-match bundle for £45, a saving of £15.

It's the second time that the club have run the campaign, with last season seeing more than 24,000 fans attend a trio of games covered by the promotion.

A statement on Town's website said: "The club will also be reducing individual match ticket prices by over 25% for each of these games to roar on Town, as Kieran McKenna’s side aims to continue a strong start to the League One campaign.

"What's more, after listening to feedback from supporters last season, the club has now created a mechanism which will enable fans to purchase - and donate - tickets to members of our local community who wouldn’t ordinarily be able to afford to attend games at Portman Road."

To buy your Pack Out Portman Road bundle, click here.




