Town call off U23 game ahead of FA Cup trip to Barrow
- Credit: Ross Halls
Ipswich Town have called off tomorrow's planned Under 23 trip to Bristol City ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup clash at Barrow.
A statement on Bristol City's website reads: "The Robins were looking forward to welcoming fans to the Robins High Performance Centre for the first time to see the Young Robins but a number of factors prompted the visitors’ application to re-schedule."
While the news may suggest that Town plan to field some youngsters at Barrow in the FA Cup Second Round Replay on Wednesday night, there's also the FA Youth Cup Third Round clash at Spurs on Thursday night to factor in.
Then, of course, Sunderland visit for the first of the Pack Out Portman Road festive fixtures this Saturday.
Current interim boss John McGreal and assistant Kieron Dyer are also part of the usual U23 set-up.
The likes of Cameron Humphreys and Elkan Baggott are among those who could potentially make the step up from the U23s to the first team squad for the FA Cup clash.
Town say a new date for the Bristol trip will be confirmed in due course.
