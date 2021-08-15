'We'll get better and better as the season goes on' - Captain Evans on Town's stuttering start

Published: 10:00 AM August 15, 2021

Captain Lee Evans is convinced Ipswich Town will soon get their season up and running as the Blues’ squad continues to take shape.

Town have managed a draw and two defeats from their three games so far, with their first away game ending in a 2-1 loss at Burton yesterday.

Evans put the loss down to individual errors and believes the issues will soon be sorted as Paul Cook’s squad continues to gel, during a summer which has so far seen 14 new arrivals come through the door.

“That’s a really tough question,” the Town captain said, when asked how long it will take the team to find its feet.

“As long as the performances keep getting better, then we’ll be happy. We’ll have to try again on Tuesday.

Lee Evans in the midfield at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“We have a lot of talent in this squad and new signings arriving. You saw Kyle (Edwards) today who looked really sharp when he came on.

“We have players coming back as well and I think we’ll be alright.”

Discussing the loss at Burton, which came following a late Lucas Akins penalty, Evans said: “It was probably just individual errors and things we need to cut out as players.

“I don’t think there is too much the staff can do about that and it’s just up to us to not make those errors. I’m sure we’ll do that and get better and better as the season goes on.

“We’ve played some nice stuff and you can see the way we’re trying to play but, ultimately, especially in the league, it’s a results game and we’ve only picked up a point so far. We’re disappointed with that.

“There were probably more positives from last weekend (2-2 draw with Morecambe) because today was always going to be a tougher game, with the way they play and with the set pieces and long throws. I think a real positive here is how we managed to deal with that and defended them well.

“There’s a lot of hard work to come and we need to keep doing that to get better.

“We want to be getting ahead in games and that will be something we’ll be trying to do next time and it would be nice to see what we can do when we’re in that position. It wasn’t to be today and we’ll go back and work hard for Tuesday.

“We want to get that win on the board and there’s no better place to do that than on Tuesday (at Cheltenham).”

Town were cheered on by 1,700 fans in a packed away end at the Pirelli Stadium, with Evans impressed with the size and volume of the Ipswich support in his early weeks at the club.

“They were brilliant,” Evans said.

“We were out for 45 minutes for the warm-up and the whole stand was full.

“It’s a massive football club and the supporters have been brilliant.

“It’s just disappointing we weren’t able to send them home with a better result.

“It was soulless last season with nobody in the ground so having the supporters back is brilliant.”

Lee Evans is cleaned out by a challenge from Michael Mancienne at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd



