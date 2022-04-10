'We're still close but still so far away' - Morsy on Town frustrations

Match reaction

Skipper Sam Morsy knows Ipswich Town still have plenty of work to do as they bid to become true promotion contenders next season.

The Blues lost a lead to draw 1-1 at Shrewsbury yesterday, with Cameron Burgess’ needless red card costing 10-man Ipswich, giving Shrewsbury the encouragement they needed before Shaun Whalley’s impressive equaliser.

The manner of the draw was hugely frustrating, with Ipswich again failing to take three points from a match they arguably deserved to win.

Morsy has vowed to do all he can to put things right.

Sam Morsy on the ball at Shrewsbury - Credit: PAGEPIX LTD

“It’s disappointing and we need to be better,” he said.

“The level’s not quite where we need it to be at the moment but we showed it in glimpses and scored a great goal. We controlled the game for long parts but we need to be more ruthless and see games out.

“It’s a long way from where we need to be but that won’t be for a lack of work. We’re working really hard and we know where we need to be. It’s going to be a journey to get there but it will be daily task this season, in the summer, then in pre-season and next season to get to where we need to be.

“We do need more. We want to end the season well and end it with wins. The fans travel in unbelievable numbers and deserve a little bit more than what we’ve given them.

“We have been playing well but we want to give them more and lay the platform for next season.

“When you play for a club this big, moving in the right direction, the management team have to be ruthless so you are always playing for your future.

“We have to be better. There are so many encouraging signs and we’re still close, but still so far away.”

Discussing the manner of his side’s draw with Cambridge, in which Shaun Whalley cancelled out James Norwood’s opener with a superb strike in the closing stages, Morsy said: “We felt really comfortable.

“It’s just the killer instinct to get the next goal. It is hard, with the way teams set up against us so deep, but you can’t be a football snob and you have to accept teams need to do what they do best.

“We’ve gone down to 10 men and that’s a leveller, then they score a worldy but we don’t want to be that club who make excuses because you have to be fully accountable and we need more.”

On Burgess’ red card, Morsy said: “I don’t think he touched the keeper but in football these days if there’s any impression of aggression then it’s a yellow card.

“Then they feel they have nothing to lose against 10 men and you just got for it.”

Sam Morsy during the second half at Shrewsbury - Credit: PAGEPIX LTD



