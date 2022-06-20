News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town closing in on left-back Leigh

Stuart Watson

Published: 10:29 AM June 20, 2022
Ipswich Town are understood to be closing in on the signing of Morecambe left-back Greg Leigh (left).

Ipswich Town are understood to be closing in on the signing of left-back Greg Leigh.

The 27-year-old was recently released by Morecambe after starting 33 games for them in League One last season.

Primarily a left-back, he also played a handful of games at right-back, left wing-back and left midfield for the Shrimps.

Leigh came through the youth ranks at Manchester City. After a loan spell with Crewe, he moved to Bradford and then Bury, racking up 130 appearances in League One.

A switch to Dutch top-flight side NAC Breda followed and, following their relegation, he joined Scottish side Aberdeen on loan with that move later becoming permanent. 

Last summer he signed for Morecambe on a one-year deal.

Born in Sale, Leigh represented England at Under-19 level before choosing to represent Jamaica. He has been capped seven time by the Reggae Boyz, featuring in World Cup qualifiers against the likes of Mexico, Costa Rica and the USA last season.

Town's left side needed additions following the expiration of Dominic Thompson's loan spell from Brentford and the release of homegrown duo Bailey Clements and Myles Kenlock. That left Matt Penney as the only senior left-sided option. 

It's understood that Blues boss Kieran McKenna will look to strengthen further in this position.


