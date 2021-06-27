Ipswich Town close in on two more signings

Exclusive

Published: 7:06 PM June 27, 2021

Ipswich Town are closing in on a double signing - Salford City goalkeeper Václav Hladký and former Sheffield Wednesday left-sided specialist Matt Penney.

Czech stopper Hladký, 30, kept an incredible 22 clean sheets last season as the Greater Manchester side finished eighth in League Two, subsequently being named the club's Player of the Season and also being included in the division's Team of the Year.

Penney was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season after he started 10 games in their Championship relegation campaign. The 23-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at German second-tier club St Pauli.

Rekeem Harper and Macauley Bonne signed for the Blues on Friday and Saturday respectively, with chief executive Mark Ashton revealing the club was 'moving forward with one or two other additions'.

Ipswich Town are closing in on the signing of Salford City keeper Vaclav Hladky. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Hladký played for FC Zbrojovka Brno and Slovan Liberec in his native Czech Republic. He joined Scottish club St Mirren in January 2019 and saved three of four penalties in a play-off shootout against Dundee United to ensure the club stayed in the Premier League.

Manager Jim Goodwin hailed him as 'the keeper in the division', adding: “I just can’t get over how good he is. If he was three or four inches taller he would probably be playing down in the English Premier League. We know we are going to have a job on our hands to hang on to him."

St Mirren rejected a £200k bid from Qarabag that summer, but were powerless to prevent Hladký leaving on a free transfer when his contract expired in 2020.

Penney came through the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday. He can play anywhere down the left side and also in midfield. He made his Owls debut in 2018 and left having made 22 senior starts and 10 sub appearances.

He has previously been linked to QPR and Swindon Town.