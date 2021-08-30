Town set to sign keeper Walton

Published: 9:25 AM August 30, 2021 Updated: 10:25 AM August 30, 2021

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan signing of Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands the Blues have seen off Championship interest in the 25-year-old and he will be in Suffolk today to finalise a late transfer window move.

Walton will be reunited with Paul Cook at Portman Road having played under his management for two seasons at Wigan, first helping the club to a League One promotion in 2017/18 and then returning for an 18th place Championship finish the following campaign.

He is now in the final year of his Seagulls contract, with this set to be his ninth loan spell away from the Amex Stadium.

The Cornish custodian spent the 2019/20 season playing in the Championship for Blackburn and looked set to return and fight for his place at Brighton last summer. However, a pre-season injury set him back and now he finds himself down the pecking order on the south coast.

Cook has looked to strengthen between the sticks following a tricky start to life at the Blues for summer signing Vaclav Hladky.

It remains to be seen whether Tomas Holy, now set to be third choice, is subsequently moved on before Tuesday night's 11pm deadline.



