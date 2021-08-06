News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town close to deal for former Royal Aluko

Andy Warren

Published: 5:53 PM August 6, 2021   
Ipswich Town are close to a deal for free agent forward Sone Aluko. 

The 32-year-old, who is without a club since leaving Reading in the summer, had been on trial at crisis-club Derby County but we understand he has been in Suffolk today and is likely to complete a move to Portman Road. 

The move for Aluko, which was first reported by TWTD, comes at a time when the Blues have added young attacker Louie Barry on loan from Aston Villa and, as revealed this morning, are closing in on a deal for Portsmouth’s Michael Jacobs. 

Aluko can play through the middle or out wide, just as Barry can, while Jacobs has mostly operated as a winger during his career to date. 

Adding Aluko and Jacobs, in addition to Barry, would further increase manager Paul Cook’s forward options this summer. 

Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne and James Norwood are fighting for the central striking spot, while Wes Burns, Scott Fraser, Conor Chaplin and Armando Dobra can all play in the attacking three just behind.  

Aluko would bring experience to the Town ranks, having made his senior debut for Birmingham City in 2007. 

Since then he has spent time with Aberdeen, Rangers, Hull, Fulham and Reading, who he joined for around £7million in the summer of 2017. He scored six goals in 102 games for the Royals, during a spell which also saw him spend time on loan in the Chinese Super League. 

He made 36 appearances for Reading last season, scoring twice. 

Town manager Paul Cook this morning revealed his side were close to three new signings, with Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson also still a major target as the Blues look to add defensive numbers. 

