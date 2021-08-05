News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'There won't be a better group of strikers in the league' - Jeffers on Town's firepower

Andy Warren

Published: 10:00 AM August 5, 2021    Updated: 10:05 AM August 5, 2021
Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne and James Norwood are battling for a starting spot at Ipswich Town

Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne and James Norwood are battling for a starting spot at Ipswich Town

The Ipswich Town strike force will be the envy of League One this season, according to coach Francis Jeffers. 

The Blues have rebuilt their forward line this summer with the arrivals of Joe Pigott and Macauley Bonne, who join last season’s top scorer James Norwood in a group which will fight for starting places in Paul Cook’s side. 

With Kayden Jackson now back on the fringes of the first-team set-up and versatile Conor Chaplin newly signed from Barnsley, Town should be well positioned to vastly improve on last season’s miserable tally of just 46 league goals. That was better than only relegated duo Bristol Rovers and Northampton. 

“Whether it’s a training match or a pre-season friendly, strikers like scoring goals,” Jeffers said. 

Francis Jeffers before the game at Dartford

Francis Jeffers before the game at Dartford

“I think they have combined really well, those lads, new to the group, and if you go through them all there are positives. 

“The manager wants options and he has a bit of everything there. There won’t be four better strikers in the league, I wouldn’t say. 

“They’re competing for the shirt and we’ll see what happens.” 

When asked if two strikers could be paired together for competitive action, despite Cook’s preference to play just one up top in a 4-2-3-1 system, Jeffers said: “We’ll see, that’s the gaffer’s decision, but I feel if anyone can play in the 10 or behind the strikers then it’s Joe Pigott. 

“The others are maybe playing off the shoulder but who knows. You want options and we have Scott Fraser and Armando Dobra who can get in behind too.” 

Jeffers believes the addition of Chaplin highlights how the club has improved its work in the transfer market this summer. 

“Conor Chaplin joins the group and he’s going to be some addition,” Jeffers said. “We’re getting stronger. 

“We’re buzzing because new faces lift everything and they’re two lads who bring real quality. 

“It’s important Ipswich get back to signing good players. I’m not disrespecting anybody over the last few years but I feel the club stopped signing good players. We’re doing that now and let’s see where it takes us.” 

Town begin their League One season against Morecambe on Saturday. 

