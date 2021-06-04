Town announce two more friendlies - including Skuse reunion
- Credit: Colchester United
Ipswich Town have announced two more pre-season friendlies, including one at Portman Road the week before the new League One season kicks off.
The Blues will make the trip down the A12 for a clash with Colchester United - a reunion with Cole Skuse and many other former Town stars - on Tuesday, July 27.
As with last pre-season, the sides will play two matches - the first will start at 5.30pm, and the second at 7.45pm.
Then, on the following Saturday, July 31, the Blues will host Championship side Millwall at Portman Road, a match which could see popular former Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski return to Suffolk.
If supporters are allowed to attend the Colchester fixture, the U's will announce ticketing details.
Town will confirm if the Millwall fixture will be played behind closed doors or not in due course.
The Blues have already announced two more friendlies - at Dartford FC on July 10 and at Stevenage on July 20. The latter will be behind closed doors at the club's training ground.
