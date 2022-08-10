Town complete deal for defender Keogh

Breaking

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of veteran defender Richard Keogh.

The former Republic of Ireland international, who turns 36 on Thursday, joins on an initial one-year contract from Blackpool, with the Blues landing a player they have been chasing for several weeks for an undisclosed fee.

Keogh has played more than 450 games at Championship level and will provide real experience for Kieran McKenna’s side, with his arrival also potentially allowing Irish centre-half Corrie Ndaba to head out on loan.

Keogh played 31 games last season as Blackpool secured their place in the Championship following promotion, but is thought to be keen on a move to Suffolk to be closer to his family.

The 26-cap Republic of Ireland international, born in Essex, was part of the Ipswich youth system and was a Portman Road ball boy as a youngster, before moving on to Stoke, Bristol City, Carlisle, Coventry and Derby.

“It’s amazing to be back,” Keogh told the club website.

“I started my football journey here and I have so many memories from my early days, so I can’t wait to get back out on the Portman Road pitch in front of the fans.”

He will wear the No.2 shirt with the Blues.

Speaking last night, manager Kieran McKenna outlined the thought process behind a move for the 35-year-old.

“We feel like we have a really talented centre-half group with some good young defenders, but for that department Cam Burgess is the oldest at 26 going down to Elkan Baggott at 19," he said.

“It’s a young group and we’ve looked at the teams who are successful in our division and they predominantly include an older player in that unit who can help develop the other players and help the team over the course of a season.

“We could also allow some of our other defenders to get games (on loan) and if and when that’s formalised it will be announced by the club.”