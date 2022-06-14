Town confirm new kit supplier as old favourite replaces adidas

Breaking

Ipswich Town will have a new kit supplier for next season, with Umbro replacing adidas.

Town’s kits have been made by adidas since the start of the 2014/15 season, when they replaced Mitre, but last season’s shirts will be the last to be made by the German giants, with the deal not renewed.

Umbro will take their place, with the Blues announcing a long-term deal with the English company following a process which saw a wide-range of manufacturers show interest in working with Town.

The deal will initially last for four years, with Umbro also supplying Town's training kit as well as Ipswich Town Women.

The Lancashire-based firm have made Ipswich’s shirts before, again replacing adidas in 1989 and having their logo on the Blues’ playing kit until the end of the 1994/95 campaign. During that time, the Blues were promoted to play in the inaugural Premiership as they won the second division title in 1992.

Umbro was once a dominant force in the world of English football kits but, after a decline, are making a real comeback.

Premier League sides West Ham, Brentford and recently-relegated Burnley all have their kits made by Umbro, as do Championship clubs Bournemouth, Hull, Huddersfield and Luton, as well as Derby County.

The company also manufacture kits for the likes of Hearts, Schalke and Werder Bremen, as well as top Brazilian clubs Fluminense, Santos and Gremio. The Republic of Ireland national team also have their kits made by Umbro.

They have moved beyond football, too, supplying the England Rugby Union team as well as the Williams Formula One outfit’s off-track kit.

Further teams, including Ipswich, are likely to join their ranks during the course of the summer.

Umbro have a reputation for quality, as well as allowing clubs to have a real input into the designs of their shirts in many cases, with Ipswich understood to attracted to the possibilities there.

Paul Macro, head of retail operations at Town, said: “We are delighted to partner with Umbro for the upcoming season and beyond.

“Umbro has excellent credentials having created high-quality kits for clubs all around the world. We are looking forward to showing our fans the eye-catching, bespoke design Umbro has produced for the club.

“We have high ambitions as a club, and we know that Umbro will be the perfect partner to support us in pursuit of our goals.”

Jonathan McCourt, from Umbro, commented: “We’re so excited that Ipswich Town will be wearing the famous double-diamond once again.

“There is so much shared history between Umbro and Ipswich. We are hoping that many more happy memories will be created as we join forces once again.

“We’re looking forward to sharing the club’s home and away kits with fans in due course, and we can’t wait to see them donning the jerseys in a packed-out Portman Road next season.”

Town are set to launch their new home shirt in the coming days, with the Blues’ last two home shirts both breaking sales records.

The club have already confirmed Town-supporting music superstar Ed Sheeran will again sponsor the Ipswich kits next season, with his Mathematics tour logo (+–=÷x) helping to double sales from the previous season.