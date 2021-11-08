Town to host Barrow if they progress in FA Cup

Ipswich Town will host Barrow in the FA Cup second round if they get through their replay with Oldham. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town will host League Two side Barrow in the FA Cup second round if they win their first round replay at Oldham next week.

Following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Portman Road, the Blues are likely to be heading to Boundary Park next Tuesday - though the date for that replay has not yet been confirmed.

Should Paul Cook's men win in Greater Manchester then they will welcome Barrow on the weekend of December 3-6.

National League champions in 2020, Barrow finished 21st in League Two last season and currently occupy 15th place in the fourth-tier.

Mark Cooper's men booked their place in the second round of the FA Cup after winning 4-0 at non-league side Banbury at the weekend.





SECOND ROUND DRAW

Portsmouth v Harrogate Town

Ipswich Town or Oldham Atheltic v Barrow

Rochdale or Notts County v Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

Salford City v Chesterfield

Carlisle United v Shrewsbury Town

Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town

Boreham Wood v St Albans City

Gateshead or Altrincham v Charlton Athletic

Rotherham United v Bolton or Stockport

Walsall v Swindon Town

Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town

Northampton or Cambridge Utd v Bradford or Exeter

Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers

Colchester United v Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham or Cheltenham

Lincoln City v Hartlepool or Wycombe

Buxton v Morecambe

Burton Albion v Port Vale

Oxford or Bristol Rovers v Sutton United

Yeovil Town v MK Dons or Stevenage