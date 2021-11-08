Town to host Barrow if they progress in FA Cup
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town will host League Two side Barrow in the FA Cup second round if they win their first round replay at Oldham next week.
Following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Portman Road, the Blues are likely to be heading to Boundary Park next Tuesday - though the date for that replay has not yet been confirmed.
Should Paul Cook's men win in Greater Manchester then they will welcome Barrow on the weekend of December 3-6.
National League champions in 2020, Barrow finished 21st in League Two last season and currently occupy 15th place in the fourth-tier.
Mark Cooper's men booked their place in the second round of the FA Cup after winning 4-0 at non-league side Banbury at the weekend.
SECOND ROUND DRAW
Portsmouth v Harrogate Town
Ipswich Town or Oldham Atheltic v Barrow
Rochdale or Notts County v Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle
Salford City v Chesterfield
Carlisle United v Shrewsbury Town
Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town
Boreham Wood v St Albans City
Gateshead or Altrincham v Charlton Athletic
Rotherham United v Bolton or Stockport
Walsall v Swindon Town
Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town
Northampton or Cambridge Utd v Bradford or Exeter
Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers
Colchester United v Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors
AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham or Cheltenham
Lincoln City v Hartlepool or Wycombe
Buxton v Morecambe
Burton Albion v Port Vale
Oxford or Bristol Rovers v Sutton United
Yeovil Town v MK Dons or Stevenage