How Ipswich Town could lose an unwanted Premier League record tonight

Ipswich Town could lose an unwanted Premier League record tonight.

The Blues’ class of 1994 have the unfortunate distinction of conceding the most goals of any top flight side in a calendar year since the Premier League’s inception in 1992.

But they have seen that ‘record’ equalled in recent days, with Raheem Sterling’s fourth goal for Manchester City on December 19 seeing Newcastle roped into the mess, with the two sides now level on 79.

And, if the Magpies concede against Manchester United this evening, they will take the record in their own right. That seems likely, given Eddie Howe’s team have kept just one clean sheet in the Premier League this season.

Ipswich’s effort came across two tough seasons, as the Blues avoided relegation on the final day of 1993/94 in dramatic fashion before the following campaign ultimately saw them relegated from the top flight.

They conceded 33 in the opening half of 1994, before 46 flew in before Christmas of the new season.

The last top flight team to concede more than Town and Newcastle in a calendar year was West Brom, who let in 87 goals in the old First Division in 1985.