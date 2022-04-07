McKenna won't rule out loans for Savage and Fish

Charlie Savage (right) made his senior debut for Manchester United in the Champions League earlier this season. The midfielder recently spent some time training at Ipswich Town. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna hasn't ruled out Manchester United teenagers Charlie Savage and Will Fish joining the club on loan.

Earlier this week, the EADT and Ipswich Star revealed that midfielder Savage, 18, and centre-back Fish, 19, both spent some time training with the Blues first team recently as part of Manchester United's 'work experience' scheme.

"Maybe two weeks ago we had the two boys, Will Fish and Charlie Savage, training with us," confirmed McKenna, who moved to Portman Road last December from a first team coaching position at Old Trafford.

"It's a project that Man United have done for a little while now. I think it's a really good project. It gives players in that type of bracket some experience before they go out on loan at some stage in the near future. It gets them used to a few of the things that entails.

"It was good for the boys to come down here from their point of view and it was good for us to have them competing and training in our group. I think it's a really important relationship for us to keep developing."

Asked if either player could return to Ipswich on loan, McKenna added: "I think they are part of a very big group of boys who could come on loan. I won't go into the two players individually, but I know them both well. They are both very young and early in their careers.

"I think it's not our decision, it's their decision and the club's decision on what their next steps will be in their careers. We'll leave that for now to the boys themselves and to Manchester United."