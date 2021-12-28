McKenna gives Covid and injury updates ahead of Wycombe clash

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says there will be a few players forced to sit out tomorrow night's home clash with Wycombe.

A slew of games across the Premier League and Football League have been postponed over the festive period due to the rising rate of Covid cases, including Town's scheduled trip to Gillingham on Boxing Day at the request of the Kent club.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Wycombe (7.45pm ko), McKenna said: “We haven’t been immune to it. The good news is we’ve managed to contain and stop the spread of any sort of outbreak. The cases we have had have been isolated and so far there hasn’t been a big outbreak. We’ve managed to break the chain, so big credit to the club for the safety precautions they’ve had in place.

“We’ve had some players who have had Covid but who are back now – that's Kyle Edwards, Rekeem Harper and Toto Nsiala. They are back in training but are still making a recovery and are not ready for the game at the moment.

“Injury-wise, Bersant (Celina) is almost back in with the group. He’s had a couple of different little injuries, one with his hamstring and also some illness. He’s working his way back and is someone we’re looking forward to working with.

“Other than that there are couple of more long-term ones working their way back in. Jon Nolan is back training with the group and building up his fitness and robustness, so that’s good.

“Hayden Coulson spent a little bit of time at Middlesbrough getting an opinion and treatment on his injury, but he’s back here now and working his way back towards fitness.

“We’re not too badly off. We have a few illnesses, but also a few coming back who are not far away from being available. We think in the next week or two we’ll have a really strong and fully fit squad."

Asked about Louie Barry, who has made just four starts and two sub appearances since joining on loan from Aston Villa, McKenna said: "Louie has been training with us and training well. He’s a player I know well from watching academy football and watching England youths. He’s obviously a talented boy who hasn’t played as much football as what he’d would have hoped this season, but also he will have learnt an awful lot from his first loan move.

"I’ve had a couple of good discussions with him and I think the first loan move is very often about the experiences that you pick up off the pitch. Everyone at the club speaks very highly of Louie and how he has conducted himself and he’s positive about the experience that he’s had. We’ll continue to speak to Louie about what the best option for him is going forwards."







