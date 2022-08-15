'My game is getting better already' - Davis pleased with Town progress

News

Leif Davis is pleased with the way he’s settled into life at Ipswich Town, despite a tough start following his move from Leeds.

The Blues spent more than £1million on the left-back, who was immediately put into the starting XI on the opening day against Bolton, despite being in Australia with Leeds just a few days prior.

His debut was tough, with Davis conceding a penalty against Bolton, but his performance against MK Dons on Saturday was excellent as he defended well and looked dangerous in attack during an impressive team display.

“It was tough coming in from Australia and starting a game within four days, but now I’m settling in really well,” Davis said.

Leif Davis pictured at Forest Green Rovers - Credit: Ross Halls

“I didn’t feel right and it was tough to get my bearings with jet lag and everything, but now I’m settling in well.

“All the lads and the staff are really good and I’m just happy to be playing week in, week out for this amazing club.

“The penalty against Bolton was one of those where you just have to hold your hand up and get on with it and make a good reaction, which I think I did. You can’t go back and you have to look forward. You have to keep pushing and pushing.

“The manager (Kieran McKenna) has been really good and works with me a lot in training. My game is getting better already in defending areas and MK Dons was a good test which I dealt with well I thought.

“I’m getting fitter and fitter and getting games under my belt. Hopefully you’ll see a lot more of me going forward.

“Against MK Dons we showed just how good we are and what we can do against a good opponent. We want to kick on now and get on a winning streak.”

Davis has started all three of Town's league games this season - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Back-to-back victories over Forest Green and MK Dons have taken Ipswich to the top of the table, at the start of a season all at Ipswich hope will finally result in promotion, at the fourth time of asking.

Davis knows what promotion feels like, having been part of the Leeds squad which won the Championship in 2020 and the Bournemouth side who reached the Premier League last season.

“Last year was a good feeling and hopefully we can get promoted this year,” he said.

“We have to stick together. We’ll go through the eye of the storm at times but if we stick together and fight through it, we’ll be fine.

“The club is going in the right direction, with all of the staff here having high expectations for everyone.

“The manager wants hard work every day in training, which is the best way to learn. You have to be fit and play how we did against MK Dons.”

Next up is a trip to Burton Albion, which Davis knows will be a tough one.

“You can’t take any game for granted,” he said. “They will all be hard and you don’t go in thinking it will be a stroll in the park.

“We have to go game by game.”