News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

News

Leigh called up by Jamaica

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 10:43 AM September 13, 2022
Updated: 10:46 AM September 13, 2022
RH - Forest Green Rovers vs Ipswich Town (40)

Ipswich Town left-back Greg Leigh. - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town left-back Greg Leigh has been included in the Jamaica squad for a friendly match against Argentina, at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 27.

The 27-year-old currently eight caps to his name, having made his debut for the Reggae Boyz in 2020.

The Blues are scheduled to take on Plymouth Argyle, at Home Park, in a League One fixture on Sunday, September 25 (12.30pm ko, Sky Sports).

Third-tier clubs who receive three international call-ups are able to request the postponement of their matches.

Other potential call-ups for Ipswich include Wes Burns (Wales), Sam Morsy (Egypt) and Tyreece John-Jules (England U21s) and Gassan Ahadme (Morocco).

There's no guarantee that Burns will be selected for Wales following his recent international debut at the age of 27.


Morsy hasn't been included in a final Egypt squad since the 2018 World Cup, John-Jules has been limited to just two England U21 caps so far, while Ahadme is yet to receive a senior call-up at international level.

Most Read

  1. 1 Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral
  2. 2 Suspected double murder victims named as floral tributes left in village
  3. 3 Murder probe launched after man dies from serious injuries
  1. 4 Person airlifted to hospital after being rescued from river
  2. 5 Popular Suffolk pumpkin patch not opening in 2022
  3. 6 Cyclist, 12, seriously injured after crash with car in Woodbridge
  4. 7 Flood warnings issued for parts of Suffolk
  5. 8 Second wave of strikes to hit Port of Felixstowe
  6. 9 McKenna gives updates on Camara, Aluko and Edmundson ahead of Rovers clash
  7. 10 Police cordon still in place after mother and daughter found dead in home

Panutche Camara is a Guinea-Bissau international, but the small West African nation don’t have a fixture during the September international break.

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man remains under arrest after woman and girl stabbed to death in home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Thick smoke could be seen from the A11

Updated

12 fire crews tackling blaze in derelict building

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The former Causton Junior School, which is now the site of SET Felix Primary School in Maidstone Road, Felixstowe

Education News

New Suffolk school opens for 310 pupils

Dominic Bareham

person
Fire crews remain at the scene of a large fire at a derelict building in Red Lodge this morning

Suffolk Live News

Crews remain at scene of huge derelict building fire

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon