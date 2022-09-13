Leigh called up by Jamaica

News

Ipswich Town left-back Greg Leigh has been included in the Jamaica squad for a friendly match against Argentina, at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 27.

The 27-year-old currently eight caps to his name, having made his debut for the Reggae Boyz in 2020.

The Blues are scheduled to take on Plymouth Argyle, at Home Park, in a League One fixture on Sunday, September 25 (12.30pm ko, Sky Sports).

Third-tier clubs who receive three international call-ups are able to request the postponement of their matches.

Other potential call-ups for Ipswich include Wes Burns (Wales), Sam Morsy (Egypt) and Tyreece John-Jules (England U21s) and Gassan Ahadme (Morocco).

There's no guarantee that Burns will be selected for Wales following his recent international debut at the age of 27.





Morsy hasn't been included in a final Egypt squad since the 2018 World Cup, John-Jules has been limited to just two England U21 caps so far, while Ahadme is yet to receive a senior call-up at international level.

Panutche Camara is a Guinea-Bissau international, but the small West African nation don’t have a fixture during the September international break.