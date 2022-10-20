'I had some amazing times there' - Keogh on his Derby reunion

News

Richard Keogh is looking forward to a fixture against a Derby County side he still holds a great deal of affection for.

The Ipswich centre-back made his 700th career appearance at Cambridge on Tuesday night, but the majority of his career was spent with the Rams, for whom he played 356 games during a seven-year spell which included two Championship play-off final losses.

His time at Pride Park ended in controversy in 2019, though, when he was sacked after being involved in a car accident following a team night out, which left him with a nasty knee injury. Keogh challenged his sacking in the courts and won, with the defender speaking openly about the toll the incident took on him and his family.

Keogh played 90 minutes for Ipswich at Cambridge on Tuesday night - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

But, three years on, Keogh is pleased to see Derby in good health in the early months of their new ownership and looking to push for a Championship return under Paul Warne, following relegation last season.

“I’m probably going to be associated with Derby because of the games I played for them,” Keogh said of Derby, ahead of tomorrow night’s televised game.

“I had some amazing times there and played with some amazing players. I created a lot of good friendships there as well.

“My connection with the fans will always be good. We played them last game of the season when I was at Blackpool last year. It was our final home fixture and I had my family on the pitch with me at the end. Both sets of fans were very supportive and it was a really nice moment for me that brought back lots of happy memories for me.

“It’ a great club, Derby, and I’m pleased they have new ownership now. They’re in a better place and although the club has changed a lot since I was there it will be good to see some of the people who are still there.

“I still know a few people there and it’s another big game to look forward to.”

Richard Keogh made his league debut for Ipswich Town against Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Ross Halls

Lifelong Derby fan David Clowes, a property developer in the city, completed his takeover of the club in July, after the Rams had been placed into a nine-month administration by former owner Mel Morris.

They currently sit ninth in the League One table, 10 points behind Ipswich but having played two games fewer than the Blues.

It remains to be seen what role Keogh plays against his former club, with the veteran playing 90 minutes against the U’s on Tuesday night.

Keogh played against Derby at Pride Park in a Blackpool shirt last season - Credit: PA



