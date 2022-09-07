'I want to play... but there's a bigger role for me' - Keogh on life at Town

News

Richard Keogh has an important role with Ipswich Town, both on and off the pitch - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Veteran defender Richard Keogh is ready to embrace his role at Ipswich Town – both on the pitch and off it.

The 36-year-old signed for the Blues from Blackpool last month, in a move which saw his career come full circle, as he returned to the club where he began his career as a youth player in the early 2000s.

The former Republic of Ireland international has played more than 700 career games, with Ipswich planning to utilise his experience off the pitch, where he is tasked with helping the likes of Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson take their games to the next level.

Richard Keogh joined Ipswich Town last month - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

While he’s ready to give his all for the club off the pitch, make no mistake, the centre-half is in Suffolk to play games.

“Every player wants to play, of course, but also there’s a bigger role for me and that’s about pushing the standards for the guys and helping in any way I can,” Keogh said.

“It’s a long season, we’re going to play loads of games, and there are going to be opportunities.

“Last year I played 30 games at a higher level, so I know I can perform physically.

“There are going to be times when I’m going to have to be managed, naturally. I want to be available and to be picked, but it’s about the bigger picture and us trying to have a successful season. It’s important for everyone to push each other and when we’re required to play, perform.

“It’s about pushing the lads and the team’s performing really well. If I’m not in the team I’ll be supporting everyone and when I am in the team I’ll do my best to perform as best I can.

Richard Keogh pictured at Accrington - Credit: Ross Halls

“You have to understand the bigger picture. It’s a squad game and I think the manager has shown that he will pick the team that he feels is best for the game coming up and the only way of doing that is maintaining standards. If you’re training well and performing well, then you give yourself every opportunity to come into the team.”

While the defender is keen to make as many appearances as possible, he believes he is well-plased to help the club’s younger defenders develop.

“I think that’s something that comes naturally to me,” he said. “It’s probably been my role throughout my career, as a captain or whatever. Whether I’m a captain on the pitch or not, I think naturally my personality is to try and help.

“I want to give back and I’ve obviously been through a lot of experiences in football. I’ve seen a lot of pictures on the pitch, a lot more than the other guys, so it’s nice to give back.

Richard Keogh gives a thumbs up during his Town debut against Northampton - Credit: Ross Halls

“I think that’s a big reason why I’m here. The boys are great, I love working with them so far. It’s a great group and I’ve fitted in really well.

“They’re a great group of young players and I just want to pass on my experience and if I can do that and make them better as well as when I’m playing alongside them, that’s what I want to do and that’s what I love doing.”

Keogh made his Ipswich debut in the 6-0 Papa John's Trophy victory over Northampton and made the bench for Saturday's 2-0 victory over Accrington in League One.