'We need to shut that door as soon as possible' - Penney on Town's early season struggles

Published: 10:00 AM August 18, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM August 18, 2021

Ipswich Town defender Matt Penney knows his side must ‘shut the door’ and cut out the mistakes if they are to get their season truly up and running.

The Blues have now taken just a single point from their opening three League One games this season, with last night’s 2-1 loss at Cheltenham the latest disappointment as Paul Cook’s new-look squad struggle to find their feet.

Penney scored the opening goal at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium after just nine minutes, seemingly sending Town on their way to victory, but the visitors were undone by two goals stemming from Cheltenham long throws after the break.

And Penney, signed on a free transfer this summer, believes cutting out individual errors is vital as Town search for the winning formula.

Matt Penney scores early at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“I’m devastated,” Penney said of the loss. “I thought the boys were excellent, especially in the first half when we created chances and then for 15 or 20 minutes in the second as well.

“But then we’re making sloppy mistakes and giving teams a chance, which is killing us. We have to move on to Saturday and work harder.

“We have to eradicate the mistakes as soon as possible because, ultimately, keeping clean sheets gives us better chances to win games. We know we’re a threat offensively so we need to shut that door as soon as possible. We’re gutted.

“We need to cut the mistakes out to win games. That’s what we’re here for – to win games and get promotion and the second half performance was nowhere near good enough.

“We’re three games into the season with a lot of new boys. But we have to work harder to try and get three points.”

On his goal, his first in English football which saw him lash home from outside the box, Penney said: “It was a great start from the boys – we scored and were creating chances.

Matt Penney celebrates scoring early at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“Realistically the game should have been done at half-time but, even in the second half, we made mistakes and they bit us on the foot.

“It’s nice to score but we want the three points. We’re all gutted.

“That goal was me all over so fingers crossed we get a few more like that. But if they’re not winning us games then it’s not too helpful.

“As a back four we need to shut the door rather than giving the opposition a leg up.”