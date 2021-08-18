News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'We need to shut that door as soon as possible' - Penney on Town's early season struggles

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 10:00 AM August 18, 2021    Updated: 10:29 AM August 18, 2021
Matt Penney celebrates scoring early at Cheltenham Town.

Matt Penney celebrates scoring early at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town defender Matt Penney knows his side must ‘shut the door’ and cut out the mistakes if they are to get their season truly up and running. 

The Blues have now taken just a single point from their opening three League One games this season, with last night’s 2-1 loss at Cheltenham the latest disappointment as Paul Cook’s new-look squad struggle to find their feet. 

Penney scored the opening goal at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium after just nine minutes, seemingly sending Town on their way to victory, but the visitors were undone by two goals stemming from Cheltenham long throws after the break. 

And Penney, signed on a free transfer this summer, believes cutting out individual errors is vital as Town search for the winning formula. 

Matt Penney scores early at Cheltenham Town.

Matt Penney scores early at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“I’m devastated,” Penney said of the loss. “I thought the boys were excellent, especially in the first half when we created chances and then for 15 or 20 minutes in the second as well. 

“But then we’re making sloppy mistakes and giving teams a chance, which is killing us. We have to move on to Saturday and work harder. 

“We have to eradicate the mistakes as soon as possible because, ultimately, keeping clean sheets gives us better chances to win games. We know we’re a threat offensively so we need to shut that door as soon as possible. We’re gutted. 

“We need to cut the mistakes out to win games. That’s what we’re here for – to win games and get promotion and the second half performance was nowhere near good enough. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town let lead slip to lose at Cheltenham
  3. 3 'A bit of sanity must prevail' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham
  1. 4 Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night
  2. 5 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Cheltenham
  3. 6 Cheltenham Town 2-1 Ipswich Town: Blues' stuttering start continues as long throws cause chaos
  4. 7 'I wanted to leave' - Downes opens up on his Ipswich Town departure
  5. 8 Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds
  6. 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss at Cheltenham
  7. 10 Man dies in unexplained incident

“We’re three games into the season with a lot of new boys. But we have to work harder to try and get three points.” 

On his goal, his first in English football which saw him lash home from outside the box, Penney said: “It was a great start from the boys – we scored and were creating chances. 

Matt Penney celebrates scoring early at Cheltenham Town.

Matt Penney celebrates scoring early at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“Realistically the game should have been done at half-time but, even in the second half, we made mistakes and they bit us on the foot.  

“It’s nice to score but we want the three points. We’re all gutted. 

“That goal was me all over so fingers crossed we get a few more like that. But if they’re not winning us games then it’s not too helpful. 

“As a back four we need to shut the door rather than giving the opposition a leg up.” 

Football
Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Farmer-inventor Jeff Claydon of Claydon Drills, based near Newmarket

Farming

Farmer-inventor deeply disappointed after losing long-running patent case

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance landed on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Elmswell Road remains closed in Great Ashfield after a tree fell onto power cables. Picture: Sarah

Essex Police

Woman suffers life-changing injuries after car collides with tree

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon