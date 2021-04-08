Town delay unveiling of 2021/22 season ticket pricing after takeover

Video

Published: 4:51 PM April 8, 2021

Ipswich Town have delayed the announcement of 2021/22 season ticket pricing and refunds for this season after the club was taken over - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have delayed the announcement of 2021/22 season ticket pricing and the refund options available to fans for this Covid-19 affected campaign after the historic takeover of the club by US investors.

The Blues were due to unveil both today and tomorrow, but with Gamechanger 20 buying the club from Marcus Evans yesterday, that has been put on hold.

The four Americans involved in Ipswich Town Football Club's takeover; Berke Bakay (top left), Mark Detmer (top middle), Brett Johnson (far right) and Edward Schwartz (bottom middle). - Credit: NA

With season ticket holders not getting what they paid for this season, and new owners now on board, they could well look again at the pricing structure for next campaign, and what to offer fans who have continued to pay out their hard-earned cash this season, for very little return.

It seems a perfect opportunity for the new owners, spearheaded by Brett Johnson, to make a serious statement of intent to fans - this weekend's opponents MK Dons, for example, are offering a season ticket for just £230.

A statement from the club said: "The club had intended to confirm the refund options available today and then announce the season ticket pricing on Friday but following yesterday’s historic events that saw Gamechanger 20 Ltd become the new owners of Ipswich Town, it has been decided to delay both for now.

"The club will publish both the compensation options and the pricing for next season as soon as possible and an update will be provided next week."



