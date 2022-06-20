Town discover Papa Johns Trophy opponents

Ipswich Town haven't made it past the third round of the Papa Johns Trophy since dropping into League One. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have been placed in Southern Group A of the Papa Johns Trophy alongside Cambridge United and Northampton Town.





The Blues will be joined by one of eight southern Under-21 sides - Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham - in Thursday's 11.30am live draw (Sky Sports).

Town progressed from a group containing West Ham U21s, Gillingham and Colchester last season before going out on penalties to Arsenal U21s at Portman Road.

Paul Lambert's men went out at the third round stage in 2019/20, losing in extra-time at Exeter, before failing to get out of a group containing Crawley, Gillingham and Arsenal U21s in 2020/21.

Kieran McKenn'a men will discover their League One fixture list for 2022/23 on Thursday morning (9am). The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup takes place later that day (2.30pm).







