Town's Edwards signing ends interest in Portsmouth's Jacobs

Published: 1:19 PM August 9, 2021 Updated: 1:37 PM August 9, 2021

Ipswich Town’s signing of West Brom attacker Kyle Edwards will end the Blues’ interest in Portsmouth’s Michael Jacobs, we understand.

Jacobs had been at Town’s Portman Road training base on Friday and underwent a thorough medical, which he passed after it came back clean, with the Blues having agreed a fee with their League One rivals.

But, having pursued Edwards for much of the summer, Ipswich are understood to have quickly changed course once it became clear a move for the former West Bromwich Albion player was possible and got the deal done.

CEO Mark Ashton spoke of beating ‘a number of Championship clubs’ to the deal, while Scottish giants Celtic were also thought to be extremely interested in the former England youth international.

The signing of Edwards, in addition to the arrivals of Louie Barry and Sone Aluko on Friday, further increases the Blues’ attacking options and means any interest in Jacobs is now over.

The 29-year-old will now return to Portsmouth, with Fratton Park boss Danny Cowley this weekend confirming a bid had been accepted but discussing how he planned to use the money freed up by Jacobs departure to further strengthen his squad.

"I believe there has been a bid accepted from another club.

“That happened yesterday. Michael is a really good kid, a great professional and is technically really gifted. Probably had a frustrating time because of injuries. We would’ve loved to have kept him.

“Realistically, he is a high earner playing in the same position as someone like Ronan Curtis and it just allows us to use that money to hopefully add to the balance of the squad and that is what we have decided to do.

“You are looking to use the money as intelligently as you can and we have had brilliant support from our owners and I want to shout it from the rooftops.

“They have spent so much money on this football club, the stadium and the training ground.

“We are clear on what the budget is and what we have got to do and we’re trying to navigate around it intelligently. Sometimes you have got to wait for other clubs to want your players and when they do, then we can’t always manage the timing.

“It was a shame to lose Michael yesterday, but under the circumstances, you have a decision to make.”



