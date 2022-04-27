Who won what at Ipswich Town's End of Season Dinner

Wes Burns was named Ipswich Town's Players' Player of the Season last night. - Credit: ITFC

Wes Burns received two more awards at Ipswich Town's End of Season Dinner last night.

Fresh from being named in the League One Team of the Season at the EFL Awards on Sunday, the flying Welsh winger received further recognition for his impressive debut campaign with the Blues.

Having provided 11 goals and six assists, the 27-year-old picked up both the Players' Player of the Season and Sponsors' Player of the Season gongs.

Burns narrowly edged out Janoi Donacien in the voting from his peers. Those two look to be the front runners for the yet to be announced winner of Supporters' Player of the Season.

Also on the night, which took place at Milsoms, Kesgrave Hall, Bersant Celina unsurprisingly won Goal of the Season for his outrageous touch and chipped finish in the 2-1 home win against Crewe last November. The Kosovan had already been shortlisted for EFL Goal of the Season for that finish.

Kyra Robertson was voted Women's Players' Player of the Season, Bonnie Horwood was named Supporters' Player of the Season, while Natasha Thomas picked up Sponsors' Player of the Season.

🏆 Bersant Celina's strike against Crewe is the Club's Goal of the Season!



It gets better with every viewing. 🤤#itfc pic.twitter.com/MbgacgYEQ8 — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) April 26, 2022

👏 Mark Ashton was tonight presented with an @EFL Long Service Award for 32 years in the game.



Congratulations, Mark!#itfc pic.twitter.com/NIIrh0TIx4 — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) April 26, 2022

💐 Liz Edwards, the Club's SLO, was just presented with a bouquet of flowers as a thank you for her continued support and dedicated work through the season.



Have a great night, Liz!#itfc pic.twitter.com/MnbvduVxW3 — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) April 26, 2022

🏆 The Philip Hope-Cobbold Award for Service to the Community goes to...@ConorChaplin10!#itfc pic.twitter.com/kh9qvorb8y — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) April 26, 2022







