Town extend kit sponsorship deal for further season

Ipswich Town have extended their kit sponsorship deal with Mortgagemove.

The Ipswich-based mortgage specialists have had their logo on the back of the Blues’ shorts for the last four seasons, with the agreement now extended to cover the 2022/23 campaign.

The front of the Town shirts will once again be sponsored by music superstar Ed Sheeran, with the Framlingham-based star’s Mathematics tour logo appearing.

The ‘Thank You NHS’ logo, which has been on the back of Town’s shirts for the last two seasons, will be replaced by the emblem of the newly-rebranded Ipswich Town Foundation.

Ipswich Town's short sponsorship with Mortgagemove is extended for another season - Credit: ITFC

Mortgagemove's Nick Golding said: "In conjunction with this deal, we will be waiving our Standard Broker Fees until the end of the 22/23 season on all mortgage applications we handle for ITFC Season ticket holders, players and staff (terms apply).

“We are very pleased to continue our support in this way. It’s an exciting time and we wish the men’s and woman’s teams at every level of the club great success in the season ahead.”

Rosie Richardson, Town's director of sales, added: "We have a long-standing association with Nick Golding and the Mortgagemove team and it’s great that we’re now into our fifth season of sponsorship and a mutually beneficial partnership.”

Mortgagemove’s logo will once again appear on both first-team and replica shorts, home and away.