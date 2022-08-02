Fans allowed back at training ground to watch Town's academy games

News

Ipswich fans have been unable to watch the club's academy teams at Playford Road since March 2020 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town supporters will once again be able to regularly watch the club’s young players in action this season.

The Covid pandemic has seen the Blues’ Playford Road training ground closed to supporters since March 2020, meaning fans were not able to watch the majority of games.

But, at the start of the new campaign, fans will be welcomed back to the training ground to watch both the Under 21 and Under 18 sides.

The top level of academy football has been switched from Under 23 to Under 21 for the new season, with clubs able to field up to five overage outfield players and a goalkeeper.

Under 21 games are largely played on weekday afternoons, while the Under 18 games are generally played at 11am on Saturdays.

The club say there is limited parking available in Bent Lane on academy matchdays.

The Under 18s begin their competitive season in August 13, with the Under 21s kicking off a few days later on August 16.

U21 Professional Development League 2 fixtures

Tuesday, 16 August - Wigan (H) - 1pm

Tuesday, 23 August - Barnsley (A) - 2pm

Friday, 26 August - Hull (H) - 1pm

Monday, 5 September - Burnley (A) - 12pm

Monday, 12 September - Swansea (H) - 1pm

Friday, 16 September - Colchester (A) - 1pm

Friday, 23 September - Cardiff (H) - 11am

Friday, 30 September - Watford (H) - 1pm

Monday, 10 October - Charlton (A) - 2pm

Monday, 17 October - Millwall (A) - 2.30pm

Friday, 21 October - Bristol City (H) - 1pm

Friday, 28 October - QPR (A) - 1pm

Friday, 4 November - Reading (H) - 1pm

Tuesday, 10 January - Watford (A) - 1pm

Tuesday, 17 January - Bristol City (A) - 1pm

Friday, 20 January - Millwall (H) - 1pm

Friday, 27 January - Colchester (H) - 1pm

Friday, 10 February - Reading (A) - 2pm

Monday, 20 February - Swansea (A) - 12pm

Friday, 24 February - QPR (H) - 1pm

Friday, 3 March - Charlton (H) - 1pm

Friday, 10 March - Birmingham (H) - 2pm

Friday, 17 March - Cardiff (A) - 11am

Monday, 27 March - Crewe (A) - 1pm

Tuesday, 18 April - Peterborough (A) - 2pm

Friday, 21 April - Coventry (H) - 1pm

Monday, 1 May - Sheff Wed (A) - 12pm

Friday, 5 May - Sheff Utd (H) - 1pm

U18 Professional Development League fixtures

Saturday, 13 August - Peterborough (A) - 11am

Saturday, 20 August - Wigan (H) - 11.30am

Saturday, 27 August - Crewe (A) - 11am

Saturday, 17 September - Sheff Wed (A) - 11am

Saturday, 24 September - Millwall (A) - 11am

Saturday, 1 October - Colchester (H) - 11am

Saturday, 15 October - Swansea (A) - 2pm

Saturday, 22 October - Cardiff (H) - 11am

Saturday 29 October - Charlton (A) - 11am

Saturday, 19 November - Reading (H) - 11am

Saturday, 26 November - Watford (A) - 10.30am

Saturday, 10 December - QPR (A) - 11.30am

Saturday, 17 December - Bristol City (H) - 11am

Saturday, 7 January - Millwall (H) - 11am

Saturday, 14 January - Reading (A) - 12pm

Saturday, 21 January - Swansea (H) - 2pm

Saturday, 28 January - Bristol City (A) - 11am

Saturday, 11 February - Colchester (A) - 11am

Saturday, 18 February - Watford (H) - 11.30am

Saturday, 25 February - Charlton (H) - 11am

Saturday, 4 March - Cardiff (A) - 11am

Saturday, 11 March - QPR (H) - 11.30am

Saturday, 18 March - Sheff Utd (H) - 11.30am

Saturday, 25 March - Birmingham (H) - 12pm

Friday, 31 March - Barnsley (A) - 3pm

Saturday, 15 April - Coventry (H) - 11.30am

Saturday, 22 April - Burnley (A) - 11am

Saturday, 29 April - Hull (H) - 11.30am







