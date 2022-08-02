News
Fans allowed back at training ground to watch Town's academy games
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town supporters will once again be able to regularly watch the club’s young players in action this season.
The Covid pandemic has seen the Blues’ Playford Road training ground closed to supporters since March 2020, meaning fans were not able to watch the majority of games.
But, at the start of the new campaign, fans will be welcomed back to the training ground to watch both the Under 21 and Under 18 sides.
The top level of academy football has been switched from Under 23 to Under 21 for the new season, with clubs able to field up to five overage outfield players and a goalkeeper.
Under 21 games are largely played on weekday afternoons, while the Under 18 games are generally played at 11am on Saturdays.
The club say there is limited parking available in Bent Lane on academy matchdays.
The Under 18s begin their competitive season in August 13, with the Under 21s kicking off a few days later on August 16.
U21 Professional Development League 2 fixtures
Tuesday, 16 August - Wigan (H) - 1pm
Tuesday, 23 August - Barnsley (A) - 2pm
Friday, 26 August - Hull (H) - 1pm
Monday, 5 September - Burnley (A) - 12pm
Monday, 12 September - Swansea (H) - 1pm
Friday, 16 September - Colchester (A) - 1pm
Friday, 23 September - Cardiff (H) - 11am
Friday, 30 September - Watford (H) - 1pm
Monday, 10 October - Charlton (A) - 2pm
Monday, 17 October - Millwall (A) - 2.30pm
Friday, 21 October - Bristol City (H) - 1pm
Friday, 28 October - QPR (A) - 1pm
Friday, 4 November - Reading (H) - 1pm
Tuesday, 10 January - Watford (A) - 1pm
Tuesday, 17 January - Bristol City (A) - 1pm
Friday, 20 January - Millwall (H) - 1pm
Friday, 27 January - Colchester (H) - 1pm
Friday, 10 February - Reading (A) - 2pm
Monday, 20 February - Swansea (A) - 12pm
Friday, 24 February - QPR (H) - 1pm
Friday, 3 March - Charlton (H) - 1pm
Friday, 10 March - Birmingham (H) - 2pm
Friday, 17 March - Cardiff (A) - 11am
Monday, 27 March - Crewe (A) - 1pm
Tuesday, 18 April - Peterborough (A) - 2pm
Friday, 21 April - Coventry (H) - 1pm
Monday, 1 May - Sheff Wed (A) - 12pm
Friday, 5 May - Sheff Utd (H) - 1pm
U18 Professional Development League fixtures
Saturday, 13 August - Peterborough (A) - 11am
Saturday, 20 August - Wigan (H) - 11.30am
Saturday, 27 August - Crewe (A) - 11am
Saturday, 17 September - Sheff Wed (A) - 11am
Saturday, 24 September - Millwall (A) - 11am
Saturday, 1 October - Colchester (H) - 11am
Saturday, 15 October - Swansea (A) - 2pm
Saturday, 22 October - Cardiff (H) - 11am
Saturday 29 October - Charlton (A) - 11am
Saturday, 19 November - Reading (H) - 11am
Saturday, 26 November - Watford (A) - 10.30am
Saturday, 10 December - QPR (A) - 11.30am
Saturday, 17 December - Bristol City (H) - 11am
Saturday, 7 January - Millwall (H) - 11am
Saturday, 14 January - Reading (A) - 12pm
Saturday, 21 January - Swansea (H) - 2pm
Saturday, 28 January - Bristol City (A) - 11am
Saturday, 11 February - Colchester (A) - 11am
Saturday, 18 February - Watford (H) - 11.30am
Saturday, 25 February - Charlton (H) - 11am
Saturday, 4 March - Cardiff (A) - 11am
Saturday, 11 March - QPR (H) - 11.30am
Saturday, 18 March - Sheff Utd (H) - 11.30am
Saturday, 25 March - Birmingham (H) - 12pm
Friday, 31 March - Barnsley (A) - 3pm
Saturday, 15 April - Coventry (H) - 11.30am
Saturday, 22 April - Burnley (A) - 11am
Saturday, 29 April - Hull (H) - 11.30am