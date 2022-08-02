News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fans allowed back at training ground to watch Town's academy games

Andy Warren

Published: 3:46 PM August 2, 2022
Barry Cotter celebrates his goal as Town U23s beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Playford Road Photo: ROSS H

Ipswich fans have been unable to watch the club's academy teams at Playford Road since March 2020 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town supporters will once again be able to regularly watch the club’s young players in action this season. 

The Covid pandemic has seen the Blues’ Playford Road training ground closed to supporters since March 2020, meaning fans were not able to watch the majority of games. 

But, at the start of the new campaign, fans will be welcomed back to the training ground to watch both the Under 21 and Under 18 sides. 

The top level of academy football has been switched from Under 23 to Under 21 for the new season, with clubs able to field up to five overage outfield players and a goalkeeper. 

Under 21 games are largely played on weekday afternoons, while the Under 18 games are generally played at 11am on Saturdays. 

The club say there is limited parking available in Bent Lane on academy matchdays. 

The Under 18s begin their competitive season in August 13, with the Under 21s kicking off a few days later on August 16.

U21 Professional Development League 2 fixtures 

Tuesday, 16 August - Wigan (H) - 1pm 

Tuesday, 23 August - Barnsley (A) - 2pm 

Friday, 26 August - Hull (H) - 1pm  

Monday, 5 September - Burnley (A) - 12pm 

Monday, 12 September - Swansea (H) - 1pm 

Friday, 16 September - Colchester (A) - 1pm 

Friday, 23 September - Cardiff (H) - 11am 

Friday, 30 September - Watford (H) - 1pm 

Monday, 10 October - Charlton (A) - 2pm 

Monday, 17 October - Millwall (A) - 2.30pm 

Friday, 21 October - Bristol City (H) - 1pm 

Friday, 28 October - QPR (A) - 1pm 

Friday, 4 November - Reading (H) - 1pm 

Tuesday, 10 January - Watford (A) - 1pm 

Tuesday, 17 January - Bristol City (A) - 1pm 

Friday, 20 January - Millwall (H) - 1pm 

Friday, 27 January - Colchester (H) - 1pm 

Friday, 10 February - Reading (A) - 2pm 

Monday, 20 February - Swansea (A) - 12pm 

Friday, 24 February - QPR (H) - 1pm 

Friday, 3 March - Charlton (H) - 1pm 

Friday, 10 March - Birmingham (H) - 2pm 

Friday, 17 March - Cardiff (A) - 11am 

Monday, 27 March - Crewe (A) - 1pm 

Tuesday, 18 April - Peterborough (A) - 2pm 

Friday, 21 April - Coventry (H) - 1pm 

Monday, 1 May - Sheff Wed (A) - 12pm 

Friday, 5 May - Sheff Utd (H) - 1pm 

U18 Professional Development League fixtures  

Saturday, 13 August - Peterborough (A) - 11am 

Saturday, 20 August - Wigan (H) - 11.30am 

Saturday, 27 August - Crewe (A) - 11am 

Saturday, 17 September - Sheff Wed (A) - 11am  

Saturday, 24 September - Millwall (A) - 11am 

Saturday, 1 October - Colchester (H) - 11am 

Saturday, 15 October - Swansea (A) - 2pm 

Saturday, 22 October - Cardiff (H) - 11am 

Saturday 29 October - Charlton (A) - 11am 

Saturday, 19 November - Reading (H) - 11am 

Saturday, 26 November - Watford (A) - 10.30am 

Saturday, 10 December - QPR (A) - 11.30am 

Saturday, 17 December - Bristol City (H) - 11am 

Saturday, 7 January - Millwall (H) - 11am 

Saturday, 14 January - Reading (A) - 12pm 

Saturday, 21 January - Swansea (H) - 2pm 

Saturday, 28 January - Bristol City (A) - 11am 

Saturday, 11 February - Colchester (A) - 11am 

Saturday, 18 February - Watford (H) - 11.30am 

Saturday, 25 February - Charlton (H) - 11am 

Saturday, 4 March - Cardiff (A) - 11am 

Saturday, 11 March - QPR (H) - 11.30am 

Saturday, 18 March - Sheff Utd (H) - 11.30am 

Saturday, 25 March - Birmingham (H) - 12pm  

Friday, 31 March - Barnsley (A) - 3pm 

Saturday, 15 April - Coventry (H) - 11.30am 

Saturday, 22 April - Burnley (A) - 11am 

Saturday, 29 April - Hull (H) - 11.30am 



