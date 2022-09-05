News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Live

Live coverage of Ipswich Town Fans' Forum 4

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 5:30 PM September 5, 2022
New Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna (right) with CEO Mark Ashton

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna (right) with chief executive Mark Ashton. - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Ipswich Town supporters will be able to put questions to the club's hierarchy this evening.

Manager Kieran McKenna, chief exec Mark Ashton, chairman Mike O’Leary and director of supporter engagement Scott Paul will be part of a panel at the fourth installment of the Fans' Forum.

Held in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road, 150 supporters have been selected to attend the event via ballot.

