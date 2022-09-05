Live coverage of Ipswich Town Fans' Forum 4

Live

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna (right) with chief executive Mark Ashton. - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Ipswich Town supporters will be able to put questions to the club's hierarchy this evening.

Manager Kieran McKenna, chief exec Mark Ashton, chairman Mike O’Leary and director of supporter engagement Scott Paul will be part of a panel at the fourth installment of the Fans' Forum.

Held in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road, 150 supporters have been selected to attend the event via ballot.