Live coverage of ITFC Fans' Forum as McKenna and Ashton face questions

Stuart Watson

Published: 5:30 PM March 29, 2022
Kieran McKenna, Mark Ashton and Andy Rolls will face questions from Ipswich Town supporters at tonight's Fans' Forum.

Ipswich Town supporters will once again have the opportunity to quiz key club figures at Portman Road tonight.

Chief executive Mark Ashton, manager Kieran McKenna and director of performance Andy Rolls will be taking questions during what is the third installment of this season's newly introduced Fans' Forums.

Here is what was said at the previous events in July and November last year.

Tonight's event, which will be attended by around 150 fans, starts at 6.30pm and is scheduled to run until 8pm.

Our live text updates from the evening - which is being streamed by the club's YouTube channel - will appear below.


